Council approves ordinance finalizing Broadway parking ban

MILTON — By a vote of eight to two, the Milton Borough Council approved an ordinance which will prohibit on-street parking on Broadway Street from east of the Northfolk Southern Railroad crossing to the eastern borough limit.
Ordinance No. 1240 was previously approved to be prepared and advertised at a council meeting on May 25, and Wednesday’s vote makes the parking ban official. Though the ordinance is set to take effect immediately, signage still needs to be ordered and installed, with a period of 30 days before citations begin.
Council members John Pfeil and Linda Meckley voted against adopting the ordinance. Pfeil questioned whether the removal of parking would properly address the safety concerns that prompted the ordinance, and asserted that speeding along the road needed to be addressed in conjunction with the parking ban.
At a town hall held in May for the public to voice their opinions on the parking changes, excessive speeding was the most commonly voiced concern amongst Broadway residents, with many worried that speeding could increase due to a lack of parked cars.
Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the department has continued speed enforcement efforts along the street and that he was looking into possibly reducing speed along all arterial roads within the borough to 25 mph in the future.
Council member Dale Pfeil said he is also investigating possible deterrents to excessive speed along the street, including the installation of speed bumps or speed cameras, though he conceded that the latter option would likely not be popular. Borough Manager Jess Novinger said there are also grants available through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to purchase radar speed signs to identify speed violations.
The council voted unanimously to waive any municipal fees for code and zoning permits for Broadway residents for one year, effective until June 23, 2023, in order to help offset costs to build and engineer new parking spaces at their homes.
Earlier in the night, Linda Sterling, SEDA-COG program analyst for Northumberland County, conducted a public hearing on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) funding, which is then allocated to local municipalities at the county level. This year Milton has been allocated $123,562 by Northumberland County, less $20,250 for SEDA-COG’s administration costs, leaving $103,312 left for projects that provide affordable housing, suitable living environments and expand economic opportunity within the borough.
Projects that fall within federal guidelines for approval must either service a community that is made up of 51% or greater low-to-moderate income residents, demolish and remove unsafe structures or respond to an urgent need in the community. Because current data from 2015 used to calculate the percentage of low-to-moderate income residents shows that only 38% of borough households fall within those parameters, viable projects the borough could propose are somewhat limited.
Currently, CBDG funds are being used to demolish an abandoned structure at 332 Beaver St., which the borough acquired at a tax sale, with a project budget of $53,000, and for curb cutting along Turbot Avenue to increase handicap accessibility. Previously funds were used for renovations to Brown Avenue Park.
Novinger suggested that more targeted projects at parks serving specific lower income neighborhoods could be possible, as well as the continuing curb cutting efforts on sidewalks throughout the borough, which would also increase access for things like strollers or bikes. Projects that increase accessibility and service the elderly or disabled are automatically considered to meet funding guidelines. The borough will vote to select its projects at the July 13 council meeting, with formal approval by the county on Aug. 2.
Zettlemoyer voiced his appreciation for the cooperation between the police department and the fire department leading up to a recent arrest of a juvenile in an alleged arson case related to the fire at 410 Myrtle St.
“Anytime you respond to a scene that is arson it’s a collaborative effort between a lot of parties to try to be able to get to the point where the DA’s office feels comfortable making the arrest,” he said. “I can say that was really high on our priority on things to solve and I’m very proud of the guys... everybody had a hand in it.”
Zettlemoyer added that recent weeks have been busy for the department, with two arrests made in separate domestic violence incidents, one involving a knife and the other strangulation. Department supervisory staff also attended a critical incident training held by the North Central Terrorism Task Force, and the Milton Area School District’s school resource officers attended advanced training as well.
Deputy Fire Chief Joe Lupo reported 152 EMS calls and 28 calls to the fire department for June, thus far.
Council also voted to approve the purchase of a Ram 2023 4500 Ambulance Prep Chassis for $191,7444. Novinger said the chassis will be used with the existing ambulance box, saving the borough between $70,000 and $90,000 for a full replacement ambulance. The approved expenditure will cover buying and installing the new chassis, along with any other related costs. The new chassis is expected to extend the ambulances’ lifespan by 10 years.
Council tabled a request by the Milton Harvest Festival for approval to hold events until council can confirm details of the festival’s new layout for vendors and whether it will affect the availability of power for the events.
