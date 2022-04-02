Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Kevin Hill, 57, of Milton, and Judith Parker, 62, of Milton.
• David Wilson, 48, of Mcveytown, and Laurie Huff, 49, of Sunbury.
• Amanda Miller, 31, of Mount Carmel, and John Short Sr., 40, of Mount Carmel.
• Haley Husted, 20, of Mount Carmel, and Jose Velez, 22, of Mount Carmel.
• Cara Yuskoski, 33, of Mount Carmel, and Steven L ynch, 36, of Mount Carmel.
• Jessica Snyder, 30, of Shamokin, and Edward Madison, 43, of Shamokin.
• Mindy Lagerman, 49, of Herndon, and Jeffrey Lagerman, 54, of Herndon.
• Brett Campbell, 30, of Dornsife, and Rachel Brendel, 22, of Dornsife.
Deed transfers
• Ralph A. Young to Shawnee Lutcher, property in Milton, $1.
• R. Joseph Barraclough to Amos S. Fisher and Arie B. Fisher, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Sergio Esposito estate, Shirley A. Esposito administratrix, Nicola Costagliola and Mary Costagliola to Nicola Costagliola and Mary Costagliola, property in Milton, $1.
• Canal Properties LP to Milton Steel Company, property in Milton, $1,220,000.
• Veris M. Boyer, Kayla Boyer and Kerri Boyer to Mike O. Woolsey, property in Turbot Township, $3,000.
• Mike O. Woolsey to Mike O. Woolsey and Diana L. Woolsey, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Ronald E. Keiser and Lisa R. Keiser to Aaron J. Salvatori and Angela R. Salvatori, property in Watsontown, $25,000.
• Ronald E. Rarig to Ronald E. Rarig Primary Residence Protector Trust, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Steven D. Martin and Elizabeth M. martin to Clifford L. Yoder and Dawn E. Yoder, property in Milton, $1.
• Christian W. Jensen to Thomas J. Vaughn, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Anita Robel estate and Silvester L. Gotaskie executor to Michael Stepp, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
• Gary Fenix and Renee Fenix to Carol Lynn Bills, property in Kulpmont, $9,500.
• Mervin W. Ebersol and Anna Mary Ebersol to Michael L. Ebersol, property in Ralpho Township, $269,000.
• Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church to Americus Hose Company, property in Sunbury, $37,500.
• Janet J. Schoppy and Joseph K. Schoppy to Volodmir Ivanitski and Maslina Kirsanova, property in Mount Carmel, $27,000.
• James E. Weiss and Viola E. Weiss to Benjamin M. Wagner and Jayme L. Wagner, property in Northumberland, $159,900.
• Robert Thurick, Robert Joseph Thurick II and Melissa Thurick to PKS Property Solutions LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $16,500.
• Glenn E. Masser and Cheryl L. Masser to Amber L. Purcell and Bradlee J. Purcell, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Jerome and Paulette Kanaskie Joint Revocable Trust, Jerome T. Kanaskie co-trustee and Paulette A. Kanaskie trustee to Kathleen P. Boylan, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Garvin C. Schaffer II to Garvin C. Schaffer II and STS Family Farm LLC, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Garvin C. Schaffer II to STS Family Farm LLC, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Richard Davis to Zaida A. Ortiz, property in Shamokin, $6,000.
• Tom Vaughn to Akhirs Sea Moss LLS, property in Shamokin, $9,000.
• James R. Wintersteen to James R. Wintersteen and Patricia A. Wintersteen, property in Point Township, $1.
• Stanley E. Geiswhite to Ontime Playground Solutions LLC, property in Northumberland, $1.
• David H. Kovaleski and Laura A. Kovaleski to Tanya L. Lilley and Douglas W. Lilley, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Gary Lynn Cox estate, Randi Merle Cox co-administrator and Brenda Lipsky co-administrator to Michael Lerch, property in Ralpho Township, $18,000.
• Amanda Gaut to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Walter S. Neiswender to Thomas L. Wondoloski, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Leitzel Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Donald M. Leitzel Jr. trustee, Debra E. Newman trustee and Dani L. Leitzel trustee to Krystal Leitzel, property in Point Township, $1.
• Bradley David Woodring Trust and Northumberland National Bank trustee to Bradley David Woodring Trust and Bradley David Woodring trustee, property in Point Township, $1.
• Dylan Jesse Woodring Trust and Northumberland National Bank trustee to Dylan Jesse Woodring Trust and Dylan Jesse Woodring trustee, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Karen J. Grabowski to Chad M. Brokenshire and Theresa M. Brokenshire, property in Coal Township, $30,000.
• Karen L. Sieklicki and Karen L. Weaver to Greater Shamokin Area Housing Development Corporation, property in Shamokin City, $1.
• Richard H. Templin Jr. estate and Catherine E. Templin executrix to Leon C. Wertz and Vivan Wertz, property in Rush Township, $130,000.
• Kenneth Shustack, Stacey M. Sienkiewicz and Stacey Siekiewicz to Stacey M. Siekienwicz, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Kenneth Shustack and Stacey Sienkiewicz to Satcey M. Sienkiewicz, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Mary Ann Persavage to Michael Kane and Jacqueline Valania, property in Coal Township, $85,000.
• Albert R. Knerr and Ellenjane M. Knerr to Michele S. Stellar, James Knerr and Albert R. Knerr Jr., property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Jacqueline R. Valania, Michael Kane and Fredericka R. Williams to Fredericka R. Williams, property in Shamokin, $1.
• George Marshalek to Ely Paulino-Reynoso, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
• Benjamin J. Ginck to Garrett Rilley Rosenberger, property in Coal Township, $35,000.
• Michelle L. Cashdollar to Christopher M. Ward and Carissa K. Ward, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Sonja F. Shambach to Michael W. Shambach and Tonya L. Quester, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Catharina K. Kurver to CK One Investment Group LLC, properties in Northumberland and Sunbury, $1.
• Nuclear Rentals LLC to Darryl Lee DeLong and Lori Ann Burkos, property in Ralpho Township, $119,000.
• Bradigan Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Seth F. Bradigan trustee and Jolene K. Bradigan trustee to Kendra L. Dressler and Jolene K. Dressler, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Joseph P. Andracchio estate and Kathryn A. Andracchio executrix to Kathryn A. Andracchio, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Michelle R. Marquardt to Juma 4 Assets LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $21,500.
• William J. Neidig and Lisa M. Neidig to Alejandro Ramirez Miranda, property in Shamokin, $33,000.
• Jeremy S. Timko to Joseph Salome, property in Caol Township, $29,000.
• JP Realty Enterprises LLC to Luke Joseph Darrup and Britney Nicole Bidding, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Christopher J. Day and Rylly N. Day to Matthew R. Kistner, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.