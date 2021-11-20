MIFFLINBURG — "Alabama bound" was how Neil Courtney described a group of evergreens sold Friday at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction.
The auctioneer's observation was indicative of the attendance at the annual auction. Vehicles with out-of-state plates dominated the parking area, a recently-harvested cornfield, not far from the new produce auction pavilion off Violet Road.
Most people attending were likely to resell what they bought, often in larger communities. The auction also attracted what appeared to be tourists snapping photos as the bidding got underway.
Courtney, also market general manager, kept things moving almost nonstop from a perch in a pickup truck bed. Bidding opened with a description of the lot and a request as to who among the scores of bidders was interested.
Bidding usually opened between $75 and $100 per baled lot. Fraser and concolor firs were the most common varieties sold in the morning.
Courtney managed a joke or side observation here and there as the bidding continued. One grower, he said, was in his 80s but still managing to get his trees to the market.
Wreaths, roping and other items were auctioned the previous day. Easter flowers, tropical plants and nursery stock will be auctioned in spring.
