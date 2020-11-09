LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its December screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screening: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required and can be made by calling 570-768-3200.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Sunbury YMCA, and 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Lewisburg YMCA at The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Blood Sugar Screenings, by appointment only at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.
