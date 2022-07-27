LAURELTON — The crowning of the 2022 Union County West End Fair Queen and court will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the fair.
Cassidy McClintock, of Mifflinburg, is the only Fair Queen contestant. Her court will consist of the 2022 Princess, Little Miss and Tiny Tassel.
McClintock is the 16-year-old daughter of Wendy and Jeff McClintock. She is a rising senior planning to major in music education and theater, as well as minor in history.
She received the Thomas A. Muchler Award for Academic Excellence and Service in 2019 and a Certificate of Achievement from the Senate of Pennsylvania for her participation in Building Leaders of the Susquehanna Valley.
Cassidy is involved in marching and concert band, where she is the president and drum major. She is also the president of Key Club and the School Board Representative for Student Council. Aside from school, Cassidy works as a server at the Carriage Corner, and volunteers with the band stand whenever she can. In her spare time, she likes to learn more about history by reading and watching documentaries and period dramas.
There are two Princess contestants, Claudia Martin and Serena Martin.
Claudia is the 12-year-old daughter of Troy and Jessica Martin of Millmont. She attends Mifflinburg Area Middle School and is involved in cheerleading, basketball and art club. Outside of school she is involved in Harvest Students. When she grows up, she would like to be a veterinarian.
Serena Martin is the 12-year-old daughter of Richard and Daphne Martin of Mifflinburg. She attends Mifflinburg Area Middle School and is actively involved in soccer and basketball. Outside of school, she is involved in 4H. When Serena grows up, she would like to be either an artist or a designer.
Competing for the title of Little Miss are seven contestants between the ages of 8 and 11. Those girls are Aaliyah Delsite, Brylee Hook, Emma Martin, Miley Reiff, Abbi Roupp, Payson Southers and Kimber Woodling.
Aaliyah Delsite is the 8-year-old daughter of Robert and Julie Delsite of Millmont. Aaliyah is involved in gymnastics and softball.
Brylee Hook is the 11-year-old daughter of Brad and Tina Hook of Mifflinburg. Briley is involved in 4H, softball and school choir.
Emma Martin is the 9-year-old daughter or Troy and Jessica Martin of Millmont. Emma is involved in Harvest Kids and youth football.
Miley Reiff is the 9-year-old daughter of Steve and Kelly Reiff of Millmont. Miley is involved in 4H, basketball, gymnastics and softball.
Abbi Roupp is the 9-year-old daughter of Sarah and Tristan Roupp of Lewisburg. Abbi is involved in 4H and plays the viola.
Payson Southers is the 10-year-old daughter of Kellie and Robert Southers of Millmont. Payson is involved in soccer and 4H.
Kimber Woodling is the 9-year-old daughter of Patrick and Laurie Woodling of Millmont. Kimber is involved in chorus and softball.
This year we have five Tiny Tassel contestants between the ages of 5 and 7.
Molly Keister is the 5-year-old daughter of Andrew and Jennifer Keister of Mifflinburg. When she grows up she wants to be a cheerleader and a nurse.
Morgan Reedy is the 5-year-old daughter of Tyler and Emily Reedy of Millmont. When she grows up she wants to be a teacher.
Taylor Spencer is the 5-year-old daughter of Tiffany and Timothy Spencer of Mifflinburg. When she grows up she wants to be a cowgirl.
Johara Smith is the 7-year-old daughter of Corrine and Blaine Smith of New Columbia. When she grows up she wants to be a chef.
Georgia Wray is the 7-year-old daughter of Lauren and Adam Wray of Millmont. When she grows up she wants to be an acrobat and artist with a hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.