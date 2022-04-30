Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Alexis Graves, 24, of Elysburg, and Grant Baver, 24, of Bernville.
• Kayla Hoffman, 31, of Coal Township, and Brian Williams Jr., 30, of Coal Township.
• Alana Boyer, 20, of Sunbury, and Benjamin Hartman, 27, of Sunbury.
• Mickey Torres, 45, of Coal Township, and Tiffany Kreider, 41, of Coal Township.
• Shawn Mullen, 39, of Northumberland, and Rachiel Resseguie, 39, of Northumberland.
• Christopher Lightthiser, 39, of Mount Carmel, and Maryellen Troutman, 34, of Mount Carmel.
Deed transfers
• Herman O. Rovenolt by agent and Virginia E. Rovenolt agent and individually to Virginia E. Rovenolt, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Sweet Meadow Limited Partnership and PA Re Source LLC to Milton LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Davis and Wagner Inc. and Brookside Homes TA to Michael Romano, property in McEwensville, $1.
• Ronald J. Hess and Jessica A. Hess to Marco Ortega Ramos, property in Milton, $1.
• Leila J. Levan to Tobias N. Yoder and Fronie E. Yoder, property in Turbot Township, $150,000.
• Robert J. Enterline to Brian W. Hulsizer Jr. and Ali E. Hulsizer, property in Turbotville, $185,000.
• Pauline J. Snyder to Jessica Jones, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Linda L. Travers, Earl O. Travers and Patrick N. Travers to Nizinski Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Turst, James A. Nizinski, Marlene A. Nizinski, James Nizinski trustee and Wendy A. Bonus trustee, property in Milton.
• Ray S. Wolfe and Lisa Wolfe to James K. Aderhold, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Lawrence A. Lloyd and Bonnie M. Lloyd to Dennis R. Beachy and April C. Showver, property in Milton, $1.
• Michael D. Leon and Mary L. Leon to Michae D. Leon and Mary L. Leon, property in Milton, $1.
• ACR Rentals LLC to Stacy Ann Meredith, property in Mount Carmel, $45,580.
• Roy A. Adams and Patsy E. Adams to Tammy S. Wolfe and Joel E. Wolfe, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Benjamin L. Reichley to Jason S. Graybill and Kelly Jo Graybill, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Sylvio and Son Investment sLLC to Nazir Ahmed and Jorge Anibal Reyes-Sangurima, property in Shamokin, $26,000.
• Carl M. Kirk and Marcella M. Kirk to Michael C. Kirk and Michelle L. Kirk, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Edith M. Borkenshire to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Shamokin Property Group LLC to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Thomas E. Lilly to Moises Ferandez and Elena Hope Mishula, property in Shamokin, $100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Opimus Stratgeis LLC to Richard Villari, property in Coal Township, $650.
• HFL Properties LLP, HFL Properties and HFL Real Estate Properties to HFL Properties LLP, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Timothy L. Neary Jr. estate and Shane A. Williard administratrix to Cynthia Williard, property in Coal Township, $67,000.
• Christian l. Stoltzfus and Mary Ann L. Stoltzfus to Moses L. Peachey and Rosanna S. Peachey, property in Jordan Township, $390,000.
• Michael A. Foulds to Michael A. Foulds, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Robert A. Foulds and Cindy S. Foulds to Robert A. Foulds and Cindy S. Foulds, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• George Donkochik and Rieta S. Donkochik to George Donkochik and Rieta S. Donkochik, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• David W. Drumheiser and Wendy J. Durumheiser to David W. Drumheiser, Nancy J. Drumheiser, Bethany N. Kuehner and Alyssa M. Drumheiser, property in Shamokin, $1.
• David W. Drumheiser and Nancy J. Drumheiser to Michael J. Drumheiser and Tammy M. Drumheiser, property in Shamokin, $1.
• David W. Drumheiser and Nancy J. Drumheiser to Lauren N. Drumheiser and Rachel K. Drumheiser, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Williard L. Klinger individually and agent and Connie M. Klinger by agent to Dawn L. Kramer, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• April K. Shirk, April K. Cornell and Robert A. Cornell to April K. Cornell and Robert A. Cornell, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Logan Island Conservation Association LLC to Logan Island Conservation Association LLC, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Maria Y. Deimler to David Quintero and Justine L. Therrien, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Thomas M. Calabio and Mary Ann Calabio to Mary Ann Clabio, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Margaret M. Glazik by agent and Kevin C. Glazik agent to Cayrow Properties LLC, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
• Uniontown Fire Company No. 3 to Bloom Heating LLC, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Wells Fargo Bank NA to Alexander A. Turner and Sarah Turner, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
• Robert F. Leffler and Concetta M. Leffler to Scott A. Keefer and Vicky L. Keefer, property in Ralpho Township, $1,000.
• Richard C. Troutman and Patty A. Troutman to Richard C. Troutman and Patty A. Troutman, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• T. Ann Fetter Rusinko and Mark J. Rusinko to T. Ann Fetter Rusinko, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Emileshka M. Rosa Vega to Veronica Vega, property in Shamokin, $38,000.
• Daniel D. Kramer and Ashley Kramer to Ashley Brown and Zachary Stahl, property in Coal Township, $600.
• Aaron L. Fisher Jr. and Mary F. Fisher to Isaac S. King Jr. and Marian R. King, property in Washington Township, $3,000.
• Dana M. Noblit estate and David A. Noblit administrator to Jeffrey Bixler, propertyin Jackson Township, $1.
• Michael E. Mertz estate and Richard L. Cropper executor to Stephen D. Reed and Crystal J. Reed, property in Northumberland, $45,000.
• Dorothy A. Taylor to Providencia LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Sandra E. Lamonica and Joseph J. Lamonica Jr. to Casehy L. Wydra, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Earthday Builders LLC to David Poe and Janet Poe, property in Snydertown, $76,000.
• Rubios Enterprises LLC to Ashen P ere Inc., property in Coal Township, $30,000.
• Thomas J. Vaughn to Hitem Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $12,500.
• Judge JR LLC to Ricky Long, property in Mount Carmel Township, $5,000.
• Paula Mazur Dubin and John Mazur Jr. to John Mazur, Jr., property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Melissa L. Haygood to Melissa L. Haygood and Rebecca C. Haygood, property in Riverside, $1.
• Richard M. Shipe estate and Brenda Eby executrix to Ronald Yost Jr. and Donna Yost, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
• Solis Domains LLC to Attalino Associates II LLC, property in Sunbury, $24,000.
• Deborah Etzel to Cheryl Etzel, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Timothy A. Worhacz Sr. and Patricia A. Worhacz to Home Plus Network LLC, property in Shamokin, $44,000.
• Thomas A. Sloditskie and Julia O. Sloditskie to Thomas A. Sloditskie and Julia O. Sloditskie Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Denise J. Derr trustee, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Florine L. Shaffer and Florine L. Haas to Florine L. Haas Irrevocable Grantor Turst, Ry an A. Shaffer trustee, Tika L. Slack trustee and Tarina T. Koch trustee, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Stephen Conches estate and Tina Louise Stafford administratrix to Stephanie M. Romero, property in Mount Carmel, $62,500.
• Sandra C. Moyer estate, William A. Moyer co-executor and Kimberly M. Baylor co-executor to William A. Moyer and Terri J. Moyer, property in Upper Augusta Township, $65,000.
• Walter E. Troup estate and Lynn A. Morgan executrix to Lynn A. Morgan, property in Point Township, $1.
