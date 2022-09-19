MILTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) deemed Sept. 18 as National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day (NHAAD).
NHAAD brings attention to issues related to HIV among older Americans, including new infections among older adults and adults over 50 aging with HIV. according to Jim Bitler, with Take Control HIV.
He said that many people think HIV is a young persons disease, while research has shown that many people over the age of 50 are contracting the disease at a higher rate than those of earlier age.
According to Take Control HIV, you can’t rely on symptoms to know whether you have HIV. You can look and feel perfectly healthy and still have HIV. The only way to know is to get tested.
HIV, which is short for Human Immunodeficiency Virus, is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system, weakening it over time. This makes it difficult or impossible for the body to fight off infections and some diseases. If left untreated, HIV can progress into AIDS, Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, the last stage of HIV infection.
While some don’t exhibit any of the following, initial HIV symptoms can occur between two and four weeks after exposure and may include chills, fever, rash, muscle aches, night sweats, sore throat and mouth ulcers.
Currently, there is no cure for HIV, Bitler said. While this may be, modern medical treatments are extremely effective at controlling HIV and, when taken routinely, help people live long, healthy lives. In most cases, HIV can only impact a person’s lifespan if they are not receiving treatment. Failure to receive treatment will result in HIV progressing to AIDS, which can be fatal.
According to information provided by Take Control HIV, antiretroviral therapy (ART), is the most common treatment for HIV. When taken on a regular basis, ART can greatly reduce the content levels of HIV in a person’s blood. ART may come in the form of one pill or several to be taken together. A person should begin treatment as soon as possible after receiving an HIV diagnosis. Delaying treatment may speed up the progression of HIV into AIDS, which can be life threatening.
Whether HIV positive or not, the Take Control HIV Community is empowering everyone to get tested for HIV, seek treatment if needed and have safe sex to stop the spread of HIV.
The Take Control HIV Community is a statewide collaboration of four organizations in partnership with Family Health Council of Central PA (FHCCP): AIDSNET, North Central District AIDS Coalition, PA Thrive Partnership (Formerly Northwest Alliance), and The United Way of Wyoming Valley.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
