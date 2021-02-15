BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia County Farm Bureau in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau has donated $1,000 to support the Bloomsburg Children’s Musuem’s “Farm to Table” exhibit interactive.
The interactive is part of the Museum’s new health exhibit, titled “The Superpower of You,” which is slated to open in the spring. The Farm to Table interactive takes visitors on a journey to learn where their food comes from, why fresh food is an important part of your diet, and why sustainable agriculture is vital to our community.
“There will be a lot of content within the exhibit to help all our visitors make the connection between the food we eat and how food can affect positive health outcomes,” Dr. Ginny Weibel, museum director said. “Understanding and appreciating where your food comes from is the first step in creating a healthy diet.”
James Levan, president of the Columbia County Farm Bureau commented on the need for educational opportunities that promote an understanding of the importance of agriculture.
“Kids today are so far away from agriculture,” Levan said. “They don’t have an understanding of what farming is. Some kids have never been on a farm at all.”
The new interactive at the museum features a farm tractor photo op, a farmers market where kids can shop for items to make a healthy meal, and a kitchen table where visitors can play a game about nutrition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.