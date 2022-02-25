Wheeland announces retirement from House

WILLIAMSPORT — State Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-83) has announced he will be retiring from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives at the end of his current term, at the end of 2022.
Wheeland was first elected to the House in the November 2014.
“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Lycoming County and one I will never forget, but I went to Harrisburg to serve my neighbors and our community, not make a career. Now is the time for someone new to continue our fight for conservative policies that help all of Pennsylvania,” Wheeland said.
He formerly served as a Lycoming County commissioner.
A lifelong resident of Lycoming County, Wheeland said he will continue to live in the county, even as he travels more to visit his children in different parts of the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.