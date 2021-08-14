Well, Kia has done it again. Its new 2021 Kia Telluride delivers the room needed for everyone and everything, including the expanding millennial generation unit. Telluride features a very roomy three rows of seating, costs less than $50K fully loaded, and features enough cargo room to please even the most finicky of consumers.
Although not listed as a minivan, Kia’s Telluride is right in between a Crossover/SUV and a minivan vehicle, but the marketing department at Kia is smart enough not to emphasize its great minivan attributes. The EPA agrees, and calls it officially a “standard SUV” which it really is, of course.
Additionally, when a consumer of any generational demographic considers that Kia’s 10-year, 100,000 mile warranty is still in place and the price starts as low as $32,790 for the entry model, it’s a simple economic exercise of a strong return on investment (ROI). It also makes test driving a Telluride a smart move if shopping the “growing family” vehicle market. (Of course you can replace “growing family” with almost anything, like “growing business” if you’d like…but you get the point I hope.)
Further, I just saw a news report that the minivan is making a comeback. Those who read my columns regularly know I’ve been calling on consumers of all ages to rethink their love of anything that says SUV/Crossover and get back to the vehicle that has all the room necessary for the parents, three kids, LuLu the dog, and suitcase needs for a week at the beach or lake house.
Before we get into the vehicle itself, remember the saying “history repeats itself,” although I personally think that in the case of the station wagon, well, it may never come back to popularity. Buick, Volkswagen and Volvo never shied away from the wording, but when the minivan explosion began back in 1984 with the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager, the station wagons of the day (and there were many) were all pretty much doomed. So we’ll end this week’s car history lesson this way: what was originally a station wagon was replaced by the minivan, then the SUV/Crossover took over and now, the way things are playing out, the return of the minivan is imminent. Granted, SUVs are here to stay and will still be top line sellers, but minivans look like they will survive after all.
Our classy 2021 Telluride arrived in SX V6 trim, featuring a 3.8-Liter 6-cylinder developing 291-horses and 262-lb. ft. of torque. It is the only engine available and couples to a fine shifting 8-Speed automatic transmission with a Sportmatic shifter along with Active On-Demand 4x4 underpinnings with drive mode select. Available modes include Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Smart. EPA fuel mileage numbers are good, with 19 city and 24 highway while the Active On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system utilizes electronic sensors to monitor road conditions and distribute power to the appropriate wheels, helping with traction and control. In extreme bad weather, the driver can also activate AWD Lock or Snow Mode to provide optimal traction. If you buy a front drive Telluride, EPA mileage moves up to 20 city and 26 highway.
On the safety side is the standard fare Kia Drive Wise driver assist suite featuring blind-spot, collision-avoidance assist fore and aft, rear cross traffic collision, highway driving assist, lane keeping assist, parking distance warning reverse, smart cruise control, six-speaker stereo, engine stop and go, rear occupant alert with ultrasonic sensors, safe exit assist, all the airbags, vehicle stability management, and more. The result is government crash tests resulting in a 5-Star overall safety rating. Remember, this safety suite is included on every Kia Telluride built.
Inside, Telluride in SX trim is a top quality cabin experience. Leather seat trim with heated and ventilated front seats, smart key with push button start, remote start, UVO link with one year trial, Navigation with a 10.25” touch screen, Map Care directions, AM/FM stereo, rearview camera, Android and Apple Smartphone integration, SIRIUSXM with three months free, tri-zone automatic climate control, power front seats, wireless phone charger, leather-wrapped steering wheel and more. There are also six USB ports (five charging and one media), up to eight passenger seating without the captain chairs, and three 12-Volt power outlets.
The reason I mention just about every standard feature is because most of what’s mentioned (not all mind you) is what consumers receive even when they select the lower trim Telluride LX, not our upscale SX model. Further, many of the above mentioned standard amenities are extra cost on competing models, but standard on the Telluride.
So, what does the SX add over the other trims? How about 20-inch black finished alloy wheels, LED headlamps, fog lamps, rear sunroof, second row captain chairs, upgraded 12-Way power driver’s seat, memory driver’s seat and outside mirrors, great sounding Harman/Kardon Surround Sound audio system, surround view blind-spot monitor, parking distance warning and HomeLink.
Additionally, our tester added an optional SX Prestige Package for $2,300 that adds head-up display, 110-Volt inverter, Nappa leather seat trim, premium cloth headliner and sun visors, heated and ventilated second row seats, and rain-sensing wipers. A towing package adds $795 and features self-leveling rear suspension, while carpeted floor mats add $210 and a cargo cover for $155. With $1,170 delivery, the final retail came in at $48,720.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 114.2-inches, 4,343 lb. curb weight, 18.8 gallon fuel tank, 19.4 cu. ft. turn circle, from 21 to 87 cu. ft. of cargo space, 8.0-inch ground clearance, and a solid 5,000 lb. of tow capacity.
In summary, there’s not much to dislike about the new Kia Telluride, be it LX, S, EX or top line SX trim. Your dealer awaits your visit where they’ll explain all buyer incentives, lease deals and everything you need to know about this new “Minivan SUV Crossover Station Wagon.”
