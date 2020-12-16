LEWISBURG - Rachel Gordner, a registered nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, was among the first personnel to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, just a day after the hospital received its first wave of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
Patient-facing employees of the hospital began taking the vaccine Wednesday in shifts, which are to continue through the week, officials noted.
Gordner was vaccinated at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A nurse of nearly 20 years, she has worked in the Emergency Department and is now a nurse navigator at SUN Ortho. For now, she is back in the ER assisting with the influx of COVID patients the hospital has seen.
The decision to take the vaccine, Gordner said, came after she did her own research.
"I would encourage getting vaccinated," said Gordner. "I did a lot of research on my own to make a very educated decision on this. I tried to separate the 'Facebook' doctors from the real doctors."
Hospital staff is tired, Gordner noted, and that too played a role in her decision to get vaccinated. Perhaps the biggest reason, she said, is at home.
"The bottom line for myself, is my daughters need a mom," she said. "If that is the only reason I got the vaccine, it's enough. If it can protect me, it can protect them. I believe the science behind it. I understand the concern people have, but it's understandable to me why the science came out so fast."
Gordner encouraged people to stay away from social media when it comes to medical advice.
Doctors, nurses, and additional staff at the hospital have worked tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic. Now that vaccinations are being administered, there's hope an end will soon appear on the horizon.
"I think a lot of people are waiting to see what happens to us," said Gordner. "I hope enough people get vaccinated. I've seen more staff being redeployed to staff the high number of COVID-positive patients coming in. There's more time, more equipment, more staff needed to care for those patients.
"There are people working long hours."
The shot itself was easy, Gordner said.
"This was better than my flu shot this year," she said with a laugh. "I don't even feel like I got a shot. I know there's concern over possible aches, headache... none of that for me. It feels like a normal day."
Ultimately, the COVID-19 vaccination does provide the promise that an end to the pandemic is in sight.
"I do hope it is a light at the end of the tunnel for these nurses, doctors, therapists, housekeeping. I hope it changes their workflows."
