When Formula 1 cars take to the purpose-built track around Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami area this weekend, it won’t be the first time the globe-trotting series has raced in Florida.
In 1959, Bruce McLaren won an F1 race staged at the famed Sebring road course, located 160 miles north west of the stadium circuit.
While Florida is most famous for the racing events which take place each February in the Daytona Beach area, South Florida also has a rich racing history, dating back to the 1920s.
Pete DePaolo won a race for Indy-style cars contested Feb. 22, 1925, at Fulford-Miami Speedway, a 1 1/4-mile board track.
To date, organized street racing in the Miami area has been defined by a series of races for both IndyCars and IMSA sports cars, which were contested on a circuit laid out in the Tamiami Park area, between 1985 and 1988.
The success of those races ultimately led to promotor Ralph Sanchez building the Homestead-Miami Speedway, an oval track which opened for competition in 1997. The track has hosted IndyCar races, but is now owned by NASCAR and is most known for hosting one visit per year for the sanctioning body’s top divisions.
Street racing has continued in the Miami area since the construction of the speedway in Homestead. Jacques Villeneuve won a CART IndyCar race staged on a circuit laid out in the Biscayne Bay area, in 1995.
In 2002, Cristiano da Matta beat Christian Fittipaldi to the finish of a CART race held in the Bayfront Park area of Miami.
Twenty years after Villeneuve won in the Biscayne Bay area, another international series competed on a course laid out in that area. Nicolas Prost beat American Scott Speed to the finish of a Formula E race contested on the circuit in 2015.
I will be interested to see if the new circuit built around Hard Rock Stadium has staying power. F1 has a bit of a checkered past of racing in the United States. At times, over the years, the series has held wildly successful events on U.S. soil. At other times, the series has gone years without turning a wheel in the states.
With the addition of a race next season through the streets of Las Vegas, the series will contest three races in the United States. F1 also races at Circuit of the Americas in Austin each fall. Can the U.S. sustain three F1 races, with no U.S.-born drivers currently racing in the series?
There has been lots of talk surrounding IndyCar driver Colton Herta, and the possibility that he could land an F1 ride.
While Herta has won six IndyCar races, he’s also been prone to making mistakes while running up front. There are only a handful of F1 teams capable of winning, and it’s highly unlikely Herta will be given as much as a look from one of those teams.
Does the U.S. really need a driver in F1 if he’s just going to lap around mid to rear pack? I would say not. However, I don’t believe the U.S. can sustain three F1 races if it doesn’t have a driver competing for a top team.
Will a top team like Red Bull pick up Herta, or another unknown, young U.S. racing prospect? Not likely.
While racing in exotic locations like Miami and Las Vegas may be a spectacle that draws international fans, the staying power of those races will be a big question in an international division which seems to frequently jump circuits.
As for Herta, he would be better off remaining a driver who wins from time-to-time in IndyCars, rather than becoming an F1 driver with no chance of running near the front of the field.
