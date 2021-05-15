This week, we’re driving the 2021 Nissan Armada, available in eight distinct versions starting with the entryArmada SV at $52,600 in 2WD trim. Our mid-level SL 4x4 tester starts at $59,000 while prices rise to the top-tier Armada Platinum 4x4 at $68,000.
New for ’21 is a restyled front-end, including fenders, novel LED headlamps and enhanced grille.
Sharing many dimensions and mechanicals with big brother luxury SUV Infiniti QX80 4WD,Armada features an enhanced 7-speed automatic transmission with downshift rev match and an enhanced chassis that debuted in 2018. Notably, Armada’s two-inch shorter length than the Infiniti is the only dimension difference as both ride on the same wheelbase. Both feature a fully independent suspension for enhanced comfort while still delivering the needed strength that a body-on-frame construction demands. Gone is the tough riding Titan solid rear truck chassis, which previously served as the base for Armada underpinnings.
With final assembly in Los Angeles, Calif., Armada for 2021 is powered by a 400-horsepower V8 engine. In fairness to Nissan, when consumers consider buying a full-size to extra-large SUV where towing, passenger and cargo capabilities are prioritized, there are no gas-powered vehicles out there that deliver what is called “excellent” fuel mileage. Thus, all manufacturers of the big SUVs struggle in the MPG area as moving three-tons with authority takes plenty of V8 power, be it Chevy, GMC, Ford or any other competitor. The horsepower number is 10 more than last year’s 390, but this is mostly based on the use of premium fuel instead of last year’s regular fuel recommendation.
Specifics on the 5.6-liter V8 are the aforementioned 400-horses and best-in-class towing of 8,500 pounds for both the 4WD and 2WD models. Delivering 413 lb. ft. of torque, serious towing or transporting up to eight passengers in comfort is a breeze.
Armada delivers 13 city and 18 highway in 4WD dress and 14 and 19, respectively, for the rear 2WD traction models.
For 2021, Armada features standard Nissan Connect services with SiriusXM, 8-inch multi-touch display, wireless Apple and Android compatibility, Nissan door-to-door Navigation, Bose 13-speaker Premium Audio system, HD radio, SiriusXM travel link with three years free service, voice recognition, hands-free text, three 12-volt outlets and five USB ports. Notable is Armada SL models include a power sunroof, power liftgate, body color match step-in running boards, remote start, and a 120-voltAC outlet.
Our Armada features an SL trim exclusive, namely a special Midnight Edition option where for $1,900 more you receive 20-inch Bridgestone Dueler H/T tires on 12-spoke aluminum alloy wheels, power heated and folding black outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, black rear finisher, silky carbon interior trim, black exterior badges, black interior trim and headliner, black roof rails, Midnight Edition floor mats, carpeted cargo protector, black grille and black door handles.
Further, a two-tone leather interior with heated seats in the first two rows complimented by unique stitching is standard, as is nice dark wood trim that helps makes the interior a luxurious, visually positive, comfortable experience.
On the road, the powerful V8 allows Armada to negotiate with confidence while the 4WD system is a computer controlled 2-speed transfer case with a 4-low lock and automatic 4x4 mode. When in automatic mode, traction is distributed to wheels that need it most but never more in front than in back to prevent torque steer.
The suspension features fully independent double wishbone underpinnings front and rear with automatic leveling rear suspension. When you need to tow, a 7-pin wiring harness is ready for your brake controller while the rear bumper tow hitch accepts all trailer hookups. There’s also a transmission “tow/haul” mode switch to activate modern day suspension technologies. Overall, you’ll be able to hook up 8,500 pounds easily.
As for safety,Armada’s three-ton curb weight alone plays a major role. When you add all the airbags, traction control, brake assist, driver assists, ABS four wheel discs,vehicle dynamic control and a host of other standard safety features, you’re riding in one of the safest vehicles on the highway. Included are high-tech features like lane departure, electronic brake force, intelligent distance cruise control, emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind spot intelligence, all around view safety mirror, rear door alert with many of these features part of the Nissan 360 Safety Shield package that is standard fare.Your Nissan dealer will gladly explain everything, from safety to performance, when you visit.
Speaking of seating, out tester came with a special Captain’s Chair Package for $650 more. Although it reduces passenger capacity from eight to seven, the addition of second-row leather bucket seats will appeal to many consumers. Additionally, a center console with padded armrests will make for many pleasant journeys for the second-row passengers. Also notable is third row seating that powers down with the touch of a button.
Adding $1,495 for delivery, our Armada SL came in at a bottom line $63,525 retail.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 121.1 inches, 5,998 pound curb weight, 9.2 inch ground clearance, 26 gallon fuel tank, 41.3 ft. turn diameter, and from 16.5 to 95.1 cu. ft. of cargo space available depending on seat configuration.
If you’re thinking “big” SUV, a la Ford Expedition, GMC Yukon, Chevy Suburban, Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator or Toyota Sequoia, you owe yourself a test drive in a Nissan Armada.
In summary, and with dealer buy and lease incentives in play, the 2021 Armada is a great choice for those looking for comfort, towing, passenger room, safety and cargo space.
