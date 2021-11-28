State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
RUSH TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman and a Sunbury boy were injured following a one-vehicle crash at 1:16 p.m. Nov. 12 along Sunbury Road, south of Mile Post Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2010 Nissan Maxima driven by Sonia J. Holmes, 42, of Sunbury, was traveling north when it left the left side of the roadway, struck a guide rail, rotated and flipped toward a creek before landing on its roof in a creek. Holmes and a 15-year-old passenger were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries. Both were belted.
Holmes will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a deer at 5:22 p.m. Nov. 13 along Route 890, east of West Mountain Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
A 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Vanessa M. Yoncuski, 43, of Coal Township, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway. Yoncuski and her passenger were belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 8:42 p.m. Nov. 15 along Route 225, west of Lower Road, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Deidre G. Winston-Suarez, 34, of Glenside, was traveling north in a 2016 Nissan Murano when the vehicle struck a deer, police noted. Winston-Suarez and passenger were belted.
Warrant
SHAMOKIN — A 26-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested after a vehicle stop.
Troopers said Logan Gudonis was a passenger in the vehicle and found to have an active warrant out of New Jersey. The stop of a 2013 BMW was made at 6:36 p.m. Nov. 11 along Route 61 and West Sunbury Street, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
UPPER MAHONOY TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Dornsife girl was arrested after troopers investigated an alleged vehicle theft at 12:53 a.m. Nov. 14 along Boyer Road, Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
A 2016 Ford Escape was reported stolen by a 51-year-old Dornsife woman.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 18 along Lori Lane, north of North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 1992 Ford Ranger driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Selinsgrove man was traveling east when it went into the westbound lane and struck an oncoming 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Gretchel Jiminez Soto, 23, of Selinsgrove. Both drivers were belted.
The teen will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Hindering apprehension
BEAVERTOWN — Troopers responded to serve a warrant, at which time a Beavertown woman allegedly refused to let police into the residence or provide information about the subject of the warrant.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 17 along Cara Street, Beavertown, Snyder County. When the suspect fled, he was taken into custody, police noted.
Angela Keiser, 46, wa arrested for hindering apprehension, police noted.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP —Someone drove a vehicle in circles, which caused damage to grass at the Selinsgrove Speedway, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 12:01 a.m. Nov. 14 and 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at 47 Sand Hill Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly keyed the driver’s side of a 2005 Subaru Forester belonging to a 63-year-old Middleburg woman.
The alleged incident was reported between 6 p.m. Nov. 15 and 9:40 a.m. Nov. 16 along Red Bank Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Trespass
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested after he allegedly refused to leave an Applebee’s.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 4 at 901 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Connel Drumm was cited.
State Police At Montoursville Fatal crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Williamsport man sustained a fatal injury following a two-vehicle crash at 4:41 p.m. Nov. 18 along East Third Street, west of Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Ronald P. Wagner II was traveling east in left lane when his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta struck the rear of a 2015 Toyota Highlander driven by Tracey L. Harvey, 55, of Williamsport.
Wagner, who was not belted, police noted, was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, where he was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.
Harvey was belted and was transported with what police described as a suspected minor injury.
2-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:09 p.m. Nov. 16 along Route 220 south, east of Northway Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2007 Chevrolet Express driven by a 17-year-old Howard boy was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Zachary M. Sloan, 29, of Lock Haven. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
The teen will be cited with following too closely, police noted.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The mirror of a vehicle struck a mailbox and the vehicle fled the scene, police reported.
The alleged crash occurred at 1:12 p.m. Nov. 17 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Trespass
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Dallas man was arrested for allegedly entering an unoccupied residence after being told not to.
The incident was reported at 11:36 a.m. Nov. 14 along Bank Farm Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 73-year-old Hughesville man.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after allegedly grabbed a 28-year-old Williamsport woman by the throat.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:50 a.m. Nov. 14 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Domestic
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic incident in a moving vehicle at 9:10 a.m. Nov. 9 along I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly spray painted images on the bathroom wall at an establishment along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported at 8:13 p.m. Nov. 13.
Criminal mischief
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Someone damaged the mailbox of a 74-year-old Benton man.
The alleged incident occurred between 5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 9:29 a.m. Nov. 14 along Keller Hollow Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County. Troopers said damages were estimated at $80 to the mailbox and post.
State Police at Milton Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 6:18 p.m. Nov. 19 along I-180 west, north of I-80, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Pamela D. Whitenight, 49, of Danville, was traveling west in a 2020 Dodge Durango when the vehicle struck the deer. Whitenight was belted.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a reported two-vehicle crash at 4:14 p.m. Nov. 19 along Westbranch Highway at Loan Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Cameron L. Schatz, 21, of Pitman, was traveling north in a 2018 Chevrolet Trax when police said he bacame distracted and the vehicle struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota Sienna driven by Francine C. Crooks, 57, of Trout Run.
Both drivers were belted. Schatz will be cited with careless driving, police noted.
Criminal mischief
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Someone threw eggs at the residence of a 47-year-old Allenwood man, hitting a house and the truck of a neighbor, police reported.
The incident was reported at 5:12 p.m. Oct. 30 along Route 44, Gregg Township, Union County. The truck that was struck was a 2015 Dodge Ram.
An investigation is ongoing.
