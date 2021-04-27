LEWISBURG — Democratic candidates for Lewisburg Mayor addressed familiar borough topics at an online Candidate’s Night hosted Monday by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.
David Heayn, a Ward 3 representative on Lewisburg Borough Council, noted his work as executive director of a climate justice organization, Pennsylvania Interfaith Power and Light. His service as director of public education for a Philadelphia-area nonprofit which combines work in art, culture and education for underprivileged young people was also mentioned.
Kendy Alvarez, a 2006 Bucknell University graduate, has been a Lewisburg resident since emigrating to the United States in 1986. Alvarez cited leadership roles past or present in Lewisburg Sunset Rotary, One Million Cups Susquehanna, the Black Bucknell Alumni Association and others.
Stimulating the downtown economy was the first topic brought up.
Heayn said there was no single solution to keeping the downtown viable. It was the job of the mayor to bring different segments of the community together in the endeavor. Alvarez said creating opportunities for new business was key as recovery from the pandemic begins. She cited use of new business resources such as the Small Business Development Center.
Actions to mitigate flood risk was brought up by an online.
Heayn said he has planted trees in a riparian buffer in a municipal property north of Market Street. On balance, preparation for the “next flood” was favored over stopping it because there would be no stopping it when it comes. Alvarez said she would look at ways to slow the flood waters when they do come and make sure there are resources in place to take care of the community afterward.
The candidates were asked if they supported a Human Relations Ordinance (HRO) for the borough. Details of a municipal HRO, meant to extend protection against discrimination to additional groups, have been labored over for several years.
Alvarez conceded it was a complicated issue. While an HRO made sense, Alvarez said telling people what they should think or how they should act in the current political environment had “a tendency to rub some people the wrong way.” She said an HRO may do more to divide people than be a step toward unity.
Heayn said his first reaction to the HRO was to pull it apart line-by-line in view of how it could be received by the public and how to move it forward. He said the HRO has improved as a result of ongoing work with other council members and people from the community. Heayn was hopeful the state would adopt a similar addendum to its HRO.
Both candidates favored regional pooling of services for the sake of cost savings.
Heayn called collaboration “the future” for municipal governments, but admitted it was not easy. He cited legal matters with neighboring East Buffalo Township over the regional police department.
Alvarez described the community as a “regional community” which needed to function as such. Boundary lines are often crossed as people work and live in different municipalities or counties.
Heayn, speaking for Alvarez for a moment, stressed neither were in favor of municipal mergers, but sought ways to work together for services like fire protection and sewer.
Both candidates acknowledged ties to Bucknell University and stressed improvement of “town gown” relations. It was noted that both candidates are residents of Ward 3, which includes part of the university campus.
Heayn said Mayor Judy Wagner has long stressed the revival of a Town Gown Committee at the borough level. Heayn and the mayor have been in regular communication with the administration on matters such as student parties.
Alvarez described how the borough and university were “interconnected.” Like the relationship with the river, the relationship with the university was “tenuous” at times. Encouraging people to establish roots in the local community would be a big step.
Traffic noise, recreational connections to the river, municipal adjustments due to COVID-19 and Lewisburg’s future were also among topics discussed.
Democrats registered in Lewisburg borough will choose between the two candidates as their party’s nominee on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 18. No Republican has filed for Lewisburg mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.