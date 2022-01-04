LEWISBURG — Results from Municipal Election Day were reflected in changes made Monday evening on the East Buffalo Township (EBT) board of supervisors.
Democrats became the majority on the three-member board, as newcomer Katie Evans was sworn in. Jim Knight, a Democrat, was named chair.
Char Gray, a Republican who chaired the board for several years, was named vice chair.
Supervisors are paid $2,500 per year.
Supervisors agreed to write the Legislative Reapportionment Commission (LRC) which recently passed a draft of new State House district borders.
The map released in mid-December would put EBT and Union Township in a district which stretches to Lewistown. Lewisburg Borough would be in a district which stretches to the north.
Knight said individual comments during the current comment period would also be acceptable. He noted that EBT and surrounding municipalities share services including police, fire and a recreation authority.
Gray said the note ought to stress that the potential split of the area between districts should not affect state funding. Evans noted the current map was not “written in stone” and subject to further revision.
