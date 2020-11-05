SUNBURY — More than 70% of registered voters in Northumberland County exercised their right to vote during Tuesday’s election, according to data available by the county.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county website said 41,089 votes had been cast. Of those, 31,954 were cast at polling places, while 9,135 were from mail-in ballots.
The site lists voter turnout at 71.31%, and notes there are 57,619 registered voters in the county.
Nathan Savidge, the county’s director of Elections, said the percentage does not include voters from one precinct in southern Northumberland County from which the votes had not yet been tabulated as of late Wednesday morning.
He said there was a minor issue with closing out the voting machines from the polling place.
“The polling location is secure,” Savidge said. “Those machines are secure. We just need to pull the data off of them... The data hasn’t been transferred from the machine to our computer.”
As of Wednesday afternoon — and not including the precinct where the votes have not yet been tabulated — the county’s website lists 27,888 votes being cast for incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, and 12,261 being cast for Democrat Joe Biden.
Savidge said Northumberland was one of the few counties in the state to have all of its mail-in ballots received as of Election Day tallied on Nov. 3.
“The scanning (of mail-in ballots) went off without any problems,” Savidge said. “Our team in there was seriously phenomenal.”
He said the ballots were scanned starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with the process completed just before midnight.
“We had observers from both (the Republican and Democratic) parties in the room all day,” Savidge said. “We had comments from both parties complimenting the process.”
Previously, Savidge said the county received approximately 11,000 requests for mail-in ballots.
He estimates approximately 1,000 mail-in ballots have not yet been turned in to the county. He believes a number of individuals surrendered their ballots and opted to vote at their polling places.
Through Friday, Savidge said the county is still able to accept main-in ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3.
Those ballots will be secured separately from the ones which were already counted, and will be tallied by election officials.
Savidge praised everyone who worked on the election in Northumberland County — particularly the precinct judges — for the job they did on Election Day.
