ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College has announced its dean's list for the fall semester.
Local students named to the list include:
Seth Barrett of Coal Township
Ava Dunton of Lewisburg
Sarah Flynn of Milton
Gabrielle Humphrey of Lewisburg
Peter Marrara of Lewisburg
