UNITYVILLE — A 24-year-old Milton man was killed in a two-vehicle crash which occurred Tuesday afternoon along Route 239, east of Route 42, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
According to State Police At Montoursville, Merl L. Edison was driving southbound in a 2007 Chevrolet HHR which was struck by a northbound 2021 Jeep Wrangler driven by Gerald P. Carroll, 62, of Rustburg, Va.
The crash occurred at 2:34 p.m. The Jeep was traveling north when it struck the Chevrolet head-on, after which the Jeep overturned on its passenger side, troopers noted.
Edison was not belted. Carroll and a passenger, Marilyn B. Carroll, 62, were belted and were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected injuries.
Troopers said Gerald will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
