SUNBURY — Officials in Northumberland County have confirmed that the process of certifying the results from Tuesday's municipal election is ongoing.
Director of Elections Nathan Savidge said officials in his office signed off on the results Friday, with the three commissioners still needing to sign the results as of mid afternoon. Savidge said a second certification is scheduled to occur Wednesday.
Winners in upper Northumberland County include:
• Milton Mayor: Tom Aber, Democrat
• Milton Borough Council: Jeff Robol, Republican, Ward 1; Kevin Scheimreif, Republican, Ward 2; Linda Meckley, Republican, Ward 3; Ruben Medina, Republican, Ward 4; Scott Derr, Republican, Ward 5.
• Milton Area School District School Board: Dr. Alvin Weaver, Republican, Region 1; Stephanie Strawser, Republican, Region 1; Brett Hosterman, Democrat, Region 2; Joshua Hunt, Republican, Region 3.
• Warrior Run School District School board: Gail Foreman, Republican, Region 1; Jennifer Meule, Republican, Region 1; Robert Hormell, Republican and Democrat, Region 2; Daniel Truckenmiller, Republican, Region 2; and JJ Lyons, Republican, Region 3.
• McEwensville: Stacy Packer, Republican, mayor; Fred Wesner, Republican; Chris Walker, Republican.
• Turbotville: Donna Lynn, Republican, tax collector; Christina Mensch, Democrat, council member; Betty Figels, Republican, council member.
• Watsontown: Russ McClintock, Republican, mayor; Norman Eisley, tax collecto; Dennis Confer, Republican, council member; Dan Folk, council member.
• Delaware Township: Gary Truckenmiller, Republican, supervisor; Jean Smith, Republican, tax collector.
• East Chillisquaque Township: Christian Trate, Republican, supervisor.
• Lewis Township: Ricky Dyer, Republican; Judith Hawley, Republican, tax collector.
• Turbot Township: Benny Snyder, Republican, supervisor; Ray Brouse, Republican, tax collector.
• West Chillisquaque Township: Vaughn Murray, Republican, supervisor; Kristin Tyson, Republican, tax collector.
