MILTON — Richard Smith, M.D., a Lycoming County native, Bucknell University graduate and U.S. Air Force veteran, has joined the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center team as the first physician at the soon-to-open location near Milton.
Geisinger 65 Forward is a health care program designed exclusively for people age 65 and over where patients get longer appointments, more on-site health services and social, educational and wellness activities.
A graduate of Williamsport Area High School, Smith earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School after completing undergraduate studies in biology at Bucknell. He completed his internal medicine residency at U.S. Air Force Keesler Medical Center.
Smith practiced general internal medicine in Tennessee and North Carolina for the past 25 years following his service in the U.S. Air Force. He served during the Gulf War and practiced medicine at U.S. Air Force medical facilities in Mississippi and Colorado.
Smith is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
