HARRISBURG — Ahead of snowy conditions, cold temperatures and high winds expected across most of the state this weekend, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Additionally, the agencies anticipate implementing various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.
Effective 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, Tier 2 vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways: All interstates south of Interstate 80, not including Interstate 80; PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from the Ohio border to the New Jersey border, including all western extensions; PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80; the entire length of U.S. 22; and the entire length of Route 33.
Effective 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, Tier 2 vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways: All interstates north of I-80, including I-80; and PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.
Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board; enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; motorcycles buses, commercial buses.
When encountering a plow truck, drivers should: Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck; be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic; when a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width; never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a "plow train"; never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can't see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack; keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle.
Under Pennsylvania law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle's wipers are on due to inclement weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.