LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM) recently announced that new hours of operation were in effect.
"Winter" hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the LCM, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Tuesdays will be for field trips only. The schedule will be in effect through Memorial Day.
The LCM will continue to provide weekly programming, including Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays and ex-STREAM 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Saturdays. The programs are included with general admission or membership.
Following CDC guidelines for child based facilities, LCM staff and visitors are required to wear facial masks for those two years and older. The mask policy is being reviewed on an ongoing basis.
The LCM requested families only visit if they are well and have not had contact with someone who has COVID-19, maintain proper distancing from others not in their group, wash hands and sanitize often and follow directional signage and instructions from the staff.
The LCM also reminds guests to check their website and Facebook page for updates on Museum hours and inclement weather.
