WASHINGTONVILLE — The proposed development of a 1,000-acre solar farm on land owned by Talen Energy is expected to have no “negative impact” on “neighboring real estate” values, according to the principal of a company contracted to complete the study.
Andrew Lines, of CohnReznick, presented information about a study during a virtual town hall meeting held Tuesday evening. He also explained the study following the meeting.
The Montour Solar One project is proposed to generate approximately 100 megawatts, enough to power about 20,000 homes each year. Energy generated from the farm will be sold to PJM, a regional transmission organization.
Taryne Williams, media and community relations manager for Talen Energy, previously said the project will be developed on land owned by Talen near its Montour Steam Electric Plant in Anthony, Derry and Madison townships. Pattern Energy is the project manager.
“We were asked by Talen and Pattern to prepare a property value impact study,” Lines said.
The study, he said, was based on interviews with more than 35 different county assessors who have solar farms in their districts. Additional interviews with brokers and buyers of properties near solar farms were conducted.
The study focused on solar farms in a variety of different areas and of varying sizes. The farms ranged in age from one to five years.
“We’ve measured real estate values next to solar (farms) in over 15 states,” Lines explained. “We’ve performed about 40 different impact studies. All of that data has led us to the inclusion that we do not see a negative impact on neighboring real estate.”
In addition, he found that vacant properties next to solar farms are being developed.
“(Solar farms) are generally very passive uses of land,” Lines said. “Many people who live in classic rural settings are doing so because they don’t want to be around other neighbors. (Solar farms) are keeping acreage from being developed for a 20- to 40-year period.
“We have homeowners (in other areas) who said they specifically bought residences next to solar (farms) because they knew it would not be developed,” he continued. “Most commonly, when individuals start living next to solar (farms), they forget that it was there.”
Previously, it was noted that construction of the Montour Solar One farm will take 12 months months to complete. Williams said it is projected to be completed by the middle of 2022.
The life of the solar farm has been estimated at 35 years.
