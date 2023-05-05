This may be the year for drivers named Kyle to shine.
Over a recent four-week period, drivers named Kyle won three NASCAR Cup races, and one IndyCar race.
Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson may be the hottest drivers this season in the NASCAR Cup series. In my pre-season picks, I predicted both would make the final four and they’re on track to do so.
Although Larson had a somewhat rocky start to the season — mostly by catching bad breaks out of his control — he has recently become one of the hottest drivers in the series. Although he was taken out of the two most recent races in Talladega and Dover, he appeared to have the best car at both of those events. With is victories at Richmond and Martinsville, Larson looks like he’s in the same form as he was in 2021, when he won 10 times and claimed the championship.
I thought Busch may take some time to adjust to his new environment at Richard Childress Racing, but even that wasn’t necessary. He won the second race of the season, and backed that up by claiming his most recent victory in Talladega.
In 11 points-paying races with the Childress team, Busch has now claimed as many wins as he did over the last two seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing. Sometimes, a driver just needs a change of environment, and that appears to be the case with Busch. It will be interesting to see of “Rowdy” can keep up the momentum, and deliver the Childress team its first championship since the late Dale Earnhardt won his seventh in 1994.
On the IndyCar circuit, second-year driver Kyle Kirkwood scored his first win in one of the series marquee events, the April 16 Grand Prix of Long Beach. After a difficult rookie season with the always-struggling AJ Foyt Racing team, Kirkwood’s first two races with the powerhouse Andretti team didn’t go as planned when he ended up with wrecked race cars in both events.
However, at Long Beach he lived up to the potential he showed in the Indy Lights division. The sky may be the limit for Kirkwood, and his competitors may be in trouble. I expect he will easily outshine his touted teammate Colton Herta, who has had a bit of a rough start to the season.
While Hendrick Motorsports has been hot in the Cup series, the team — interestingly enough — also stands atop the list of being not so hot. Drivers Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman both put serious dents in their championship hopes by being injured completing activities not associated with NASCAR.
Elliott missed several races early in the season by breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident, while Bowman is currently sitting on the sidelines due to fracturing a vertebrae in a sprint car crash.
Both could’ve easily scored enough points to make the final 16. However, they must now win races or they’ve lost any chance of competing for this year’s championship.
It’s particularly unfortunate for Bowman, who sat out the end of last season due to a head injury, and was one of the most consistent drivers thus far this season.
While the injuries were bad news for the Hendrick team, they’re good news for Josh Berry, who’s getting the opportunity to showcase his talents as a fill-in Cup driver.
The Truex family was hot this past weekend in Dover, with Ryan scoring his first NASCAR Xfinity win on Saturday, and older brother Martin breaking a 54-race winless streak in the Cup series.
In sports car racing, the fabled Wayne Taylor Racing team is running not so hot. After losing out by one position on scoring another victory in the season-opening 24 Hours of Daytona, the team ended up with wrecked race cars after fighting for the lead in the closing stages of the two most recent races in Sebring and Long Beach.
In sprint car racing, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri — who won more 410 sprint car races than any other driver last year in the United States — is again showing that he may be the hottest race car driver in the country. Macri won a recent race in Kyle Larson’s High Limit Sprint Car Series, held in Iowa.
