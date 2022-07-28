Concert association, college, celebrate merger

WILLIAMSPORT — Continuing the legacy established by the Williamsport Community Concert Association (WCCA), Lycoming College recently hosted a celebration of the merger of the two organizations at the Williamsport Community Arts Center’s Capitol Lounge.
Chip Edmonds, Ed.D., executive vice president of Lycoming College, welcomed guests and emceed the program, which included remarks from Jonathan Butterfield to honor Cynthia Staiman’s leadership of the WCCA.
William Ciabattari, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the music department at Lycoming College, also spoke to the impact of the new WCCA endowment and the musical offerings and concerts it will make possible for the Williamsport community for generations to come. The event also included music from members of the Williamsport Community Jazz Orchestra.
In March 2021, Lycoming College announced that it would merge the WCCA into the college’s existing music program in order to sustain the concerts and other music performances provided through the WCCA. The relationship is designed to ensure the legacy of the WCCA will endure, and that the music department at the college will be augmented and further enriched. The first public offering resulting from the partnership will be a performance of the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport on Nov. 3.
In recognition of her dedication to the WCCA, Staiman was presented with a framed poster designed by Seth Goodman, associate professor of art at Lycoming College. The original work of art honored Staiman’s leadership and noted the full catalog of talent brought to Williamsport under her leadership.
“I was taught that community service is imperative, and I am both humbled and honored to have served as the WCCA president for eight years,” said Staiman. “Serving as president of the WCCA turned out to be one of the best parts of my entire life. I utterly adored every component of what I did. Thank you, Lycoming College, and thank you, my superb and cherished WCCA friends, for this accolade.”
“Community musicians are the lifeblood of the arts scene in many communities, and here in Williamsport, WCCA served as a music source for decades,” said Ciabattari. He told attendees that he felt a great responsibility in bringing two rich legacies together and successfully carrying them forward.
