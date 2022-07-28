Concert association, college, celebrate merger

From left, Elliott Strickland, Andrew Paulhamus, Nancy Berkheimer, Jonathan Butterfield and Cynthia Staiman.

 Provided by Lycoming College

WILLIAMSPORT — Continuing the legacy established by the Williamsport Community Concert Association (WCCA), Lycoming College recently hosted a celebration of the merger of the two organizations at the Williamsport Community Arts Center’s Capitol Lounge.

Chip Edmonds, Ed.D., executive vice president of Lycoming College, welcomed guests and emceed the program, which included remarks from Jonathan Butterfield to honor Cynthia Staiman’s leadership of the WCCA.

