MILTON — Enforcement of the recently instated parking ban on Broadway Street in Milton will begin Aug. 24, after a 30-day grace period following the installation of no parking signs along the road on July 26.

Borough Manager Jess Novinger said cars parked along Broadway will receive written notifications informing them of the upcoming ban enforcement up until parking tickets begin being issued.

