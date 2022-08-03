MILTON — Enforcement of the recently instated parking ban on Broadway Street in Milton will begin Aug. 24, after a 30-day grace period following the installation of no parking signs along the road on July 26.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said cars parked along Broadway will receive written notifications informing them of the upcoming ban enforcement up until parking tickets begin being issued.
“It’s not an official police warning, it’s just a written notification letting people know that come Aug. 24 they will start to issue those parking citations,” said Novinger.
The 30-day grace period was requested by District Judge Michael Diehl, who Novinger said felt the time frame was adequate to inform residents who were not aware of or had not been following the passage of the ordinance change.
Novinger added that most residents have already begun parking in alternate locations since the no parking signs were placed.
The ban comes after years of discussion and months of deliberation by members of the Milton Borough Council to address safety concerns posed by parked vehicles on the roadway, which does not meet state or borough width requirements to allow parking.
The parking ban, which was finalized at the June 23 meeting of council, met with push back from Broadway residents, who expressed concerns about older residents being able to easily access their homes and overcrowding of cars on nearby side streets.
So far, Novinger said, such overcrowding has not proved to be a problem.
“I’ve not received any complaints about it nor have any of my department heads, who are out there on a regular basis, said anything to me,” she said.
She noted that stopping on the street for loading and unloading is still permitted.
Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.
