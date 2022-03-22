DEWART — Pennsylvania American Water has launched a $520,000 project to replace 2,000 feet of water main in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Contractors for the company this week started installing new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing existing 6-inch cast-iron pipe along Main Street, from Route 405 to Spencer Drive in Dewart.
Crews will work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, by the end of May, with final restoration and paving completed this summer.
“To continue providing reliable service to our customers, we routinely invest in our infrastructure,” said Jeremy Resseguie, senior superintendent of operations, Pennsylvania American Water. “Projects are prioritized based on a number of factors, including the need for larger mains to handle system demands, age of existing pipe, and history of main breaks or service interruptions.”
During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and lower-than-normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 800-565-7292.
