WILLIAMSPORT — Ten Pennsylvania College of Technology students obtained state Department of Agriculture Pennsylvania Pesticide Applicator Certification after testing during the fall semester.
The students and the categories in which they successfully tested include:
Core exam and Category 6 (ornamentals and shade trees) : Seth J. Bradley, of Pottstown; Faith E. Mitchell, of Sunbury; and Nicholas E. Yule, of Berwick.
Private application (agriculture-related spraying on privately held land): Abigail C. Bartkowski, of Lock Haven; Wyatt D. Cashman, of Hughesville; Rebecca Cornish, of Lewisburg; Chelsea T. Lahr, of Herndon; Patrick D. Pratt, of Narvon; Jadyn S. Reeder, of Lock Haven; and Finley M. Wright, of Williamsport.
Bartkowski earned associate degrees in the plant production and landscape emphases of the landscape/horticulture technology major on Dec. 18; Cashman and Wright also graduated that day in landscape/horticulture technology: plant production emphasis.
Cornish is a business administration: management concentration student also pursuing an associate degree in landscape/horticulture technology: plant production emphasis; Lahr and Pratt are enrolled in landscape/horticulture technology: landscape emphasis; and Reeder is majoring in landscape/horticulture technology: plant production emphasis.
