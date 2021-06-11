DANVILLE — The adoption special for cats and kittens at $20 each has been extended through Sunday, June 13, at the Danville SPCA.
Cats and kittens are up to date on shots, spayed or neutered, flea and tick treated, dewormed and microchipped for identification.
The usual adoption fee for kittens is $150 and for cats, considered 7 months and older, $85.
Adopters should bring carriers if they have them. Otherwise, they can buy a cardboard carrier for $5.
They will also receive toys and a food sample for their new pet.
To make an appointment to adopt, call 570-275-0340. Appointments are from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.
