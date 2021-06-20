LEWISBURG — The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg recently presented a $500 check to Evangelical Community Hospital's bicycle helmet giveaway.
The club is part of the family of Kiwanis International. Children are the primary focus of Kiwanis.
Locally, the Kiwanis Club sponsors the Key Clubs at both the Lewisburg Area High School and Meadowbrook High School. Students who are members of the Key Clubs at each school carry out service activities that benefit the students at all schools in the area as well as helping in the community. Key Club members learn the benefits and value of service as members of the Kiwanis family. The Kiwanis Club also sponsors one scholarship at each school to a Key Club member who has provided exceptional service to the school and community. The names of the 2021 scholarship awardees will be announced in the coming weeks.
In addition to the bike helmet program, the club provides funds to Expectations Women's Center, Donald Heiter Community Center, Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program and gifts to handicapped and foster children and residents of Selinsgrove Center. Club members also provide meals for the children at the Heiter Center and at the Ronald MacDonald House in Danville.
There is a critical need for more people to join Kiwanis. Check the Kiwanis Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/buffalovalleyamkiwanis for more information about other club activities.
