LEWISBURG — Dr. Gregory Krohn, professor emeritus of economics at Bucknell University, will present "Inflation: Causes, Consequences and Cures" during a League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area forum, to be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 15, at La Primavera Restaurant, Lewisburg.
Prior to Krohn’s retirement in 2020, he taught courses and published articles on macroeconomics, monetary and financial economics, water resource economics, religion and economics, and sports economics. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin — Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.