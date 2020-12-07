HARRISBURG — Confirmed new COVID-19 cases rose by 457 over the last two days, based on data released by the state Department of Health. Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland County and one in Lycoming County.
Those counties saw the sharpest increase in cases with Northumberland County showing 105 confirmed new cases and Lycoming County 143 cases. Confirmed new cases rose by 48 in Union County, 47 in Columbia County, 81 in Montour County and 33 in Snyder County over the last two days.
Statewide, cases rose by 14,960 over two days and now total 426,444 since March. Deaths statewide were up 111, and now total 11,373 since March, based on state data.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 2,908 cases (143 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 2,691 cases (48 deaths)
• Union County, 1,809 cases (19 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,584 cases (51 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,093 cases (24 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,028 cases (16 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.