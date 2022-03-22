HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn is urging Pennsylvanians be mindful of woodland fire danger as seasonal wildfire risk increases.
The greatest danger of wildfires in Pennsylvania occurs during March, April and May, and October and November.Dunn said 99% of Pennsylvania's wildfires are caused by people.
Certain conditions are necessary for a wildfire to occur: An available fuel source, such as dried grass or leaves; dry conditions, including low relative humidity; and an ignition source.
DCNR encourages those starting a fire at home or at a campsite to make sure there are no combustible items within 10 feet of the fire. Additionally, it is recommended to have a rake or shovel along with water to properly suppress the embers of a fire.
Volunteer and Bureau of Forestry firefighters are frequently dispatched to wildfires outside of Pennsylvania during the summer months and they also respond to wildfires during this busy season. That responsibility extends to Pennsylvania’s 17 million acres of private and state-owned woodlands.
Thousands of acres of state and private woodlands are burned by wildfires each year.
Debris burning, equipment use, power lines, and campfires, are some of the most common causes of wildfires in Pennsylvania.
Residents are also advised to create “safe zones” around homes and cabins by removing leaves and other debris from the ground and rain gutters, stacking firewood away from structures and trimming overhanging branches.
For more information, visit www.SmokeyBear.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.