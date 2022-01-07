STATE COLLEGE — With a light snow expected to wrap up this morning, forecasters are keeping an eye on another weather front which could move through the area Sunday.
Bill Gartner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said the light snow which started falling Thursday evening is expected to end early this morning.
According to Gartner, 1 to 3 inches of snow were forecast to fall across upper Northumberland County. Additional snow may be on the horizon.
“It looks like late in the weekend, Sunday, there may be a period of mixed precipitation... changing to rain Sunday afternoon,” he said.
In anticipation of the winter weather, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Thursday afternoon issued a press release containing winter driving advice.
PennDOT recommends the following: Carry a winter emergency travel kit, including layers of clothing and blankets; do not have to travel in bad weather; keep your gas tank at least half full; slow down and increase following distance; avoid sudden stops and starts; beware of roads that may look wet, but are actually frozen, often referred to as black ice; use extra caution on bridges and ramps, where ice can often form without warning; do not use cruise control while driving on snow-covered roads; Pennsylvania law requires drivers to turn on headlights when wipers are on; use low beams in particularly weather, especially in cases of heavy or blowing snow; remove ice and snow from windows, mirrors, and all vehicle lights before you drive and as often as needed; remove snow and ice from the hood and roof of your vehicle; and do not pass or get between trucks plowing in a plow line.
If you become stranded, PennDOT said it’s better to stay with your vehicle until help arrives. Run the engine every hour or so, making sure the tailpipe is clear.
In addition, PennDOT noted motorists should be alert during the winter season for sudden squalls, which can strike with little or no warning.
If motorists do encounter snow squalls while traveling, PennDOT offers this advice: Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions; turn your headlights on; stay in your lane; increase your following distance; stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient; reduce in-car distractions; use defroster and wipers; turn four-way flashers on; keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice; come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so; do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision; and do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.
PennDOT District 3 has no concerns with staffing going into the 2021-2022 winter season. While snow is falling, PennDOT will have crews treating roadways around the clock.
