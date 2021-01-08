MILTON — Pastor Bill McNeal knows firsthand what law enforcement officers and their families experience each day.
McNeal is pastor of Bethany United Methodist Church of Milton. His wife, Janet, is a retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper.
"You wonder when your spouse leaves for work, 'are they coming back?'" he reflected.
McNeal joined fellow Milton Ministerium member Linda Meckley Friday afternoon for a special presentation at the Milton Police Department.
The two, on behalf of the ministerium, presented the department with a plaque containing "A Policeman's Prayer." A like plaque will also be placed in the Milton Borough building.
The plaques were presented as Meckley — who also serves on Milton Borough Council — learned that Saturday, Jan. 9, is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
"I had come across these (plaques) and was looking for a good opportunity to give these to the police department," Meckley said.
She said it's important to keep members of law enforcement and their families in prayer.
"These guys are on the front lines," Meckley said. "They put their lives at risk every day. We want them to know we love them, we support them, we are praying for them."
"In the current climate we are dealing with, everyone needs encouragement."
Members of the department said they appreciate the support from the community.
Cpl. Dan Embeck said he particularly appreciates the community keeping the families of officers in prayer.
"The families are the unsung heroes," Embeck said.
Chief Curt Zettlemoyer expressed thanks and admiration for the ministerium.
"We really appreciate everything they do," he said. "It shows the community spirit, and that we work together."
"A Policeman's Prayer" reads...
"Lord, I ask for courage: Courage to face and conquer my own fears. Courage to take me where others will not go.
I ask for strength; strength of body to protect others. Strength of spirit to lead others.
I ask for dedication: Dedication to my job to do it well. Dedication to my community to keep it safe.
Give me, Lord, concern: For all those who trust me.
And compassion for those who need me.
And, please, Lord, through it all: Be at my side."
