Chamber board appoints new member

MILTON – The Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors appointed a new member to its ranks.
Tina Welch, of Bloomsburg and founder and principal consultant of Welch Performance Consulting, has joined the board.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
MILTON – The Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors appointed a new member to its ranks.
Tina Welch, of Bloomsburg and founder and principal consultant of Welch Performance Consulting, has joined the board.
“I am truly excited for the opportunity to serve our members as a Chamber board member,” she said. “My hope is that I can contribute a different perspective, some new ideas, and make a positive impact on the success of our region’s businesses.”
Chamber President and CEO Tea Jay Aikey expects Welch to have an immediate impact in her new position.
“She already has a strong connection with the Central PA Chamber’s vision and mission statements, and she serves on the Chamber’s Membership and Engagement Committee,” Aikey said. “Tina brings a vast amount of experience in human resources in addition to her positive personality and ‘go-getter’ attitude.”
Welch’s first meeting will be at the regularly scheduled board of directors meeting on the second Thursday of April.
She is fulfilling the unexpired term of Chenelle Thomas, of ClearView Asset Protection, who resigned earlier this year. Welch, who was nominated to the board last fall, was unanimously approved as the replacement because she was the next highest vote getter after the board of directors election.
“We are grateful for the time Chenelle was able to serve, and the dedication she showed to the organization,” Aikey said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.