Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Brook Dewalt, 31, of Danville, $200 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Jacob Heverly, 30, of New Columbia, $250 fine plus costs, $730.58 restitution to the Laundry Room of Milton for criminal mischief and conspiracy.
District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Theft of services
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State Police have filed theft of services charges against a Philadelphia woman who allegedly racked up a $65,382 hospital bill.
According to a police affidavit, Gerald Deshazor, 37, Philadelphia, on three separate occasions used fake identities to receive treatment at Evangelical Community Hospital. Troopers said Deshazor has not paid for her medical care.
Bad checks
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Buffalo Valley regional Police have filed two counts of issuing bad check charges against Laurie Seace, 58, Northumberland.
Police allege Seace wrote three bad checks totaling $902 for care she received Aug. 8 and 19 at Central Vision Eyecare.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Child endangerment
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police have charged Sarah A. Hornberger, 28, Mifflinburg, with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said they were called to the area of Hornberger’s home on Dec. 20 after a neighbor spotted a young child running back and forth on the sidewalk for an extended period of time. The neighbor reported to police that the child had only sweat pants and a T-shirt with no shoes, socks, or a coat in 27 degree weather.
Forgery
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police have filed forgery, three counts of theft by deception, and receiving stolen property charges against Jacob R. Oseneek, 24, Cambridge, Md.
Police said on three different occasions Oseneek went to two Mifflinburg Bank branches and the Mifflinburg Bank main office to try and cash three checks that were not his.
Police allege Oseneek was able to cash one of the checks for $2,474.51.
Theft by unlawful taking
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A New York man has been charged with stealing a car in Gregg Township, Union County.
According to a police affidavit Randy L. Condon, 37, of Sidney, N.Y., stole the car as it was parked at the Dollar General along Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County.
Condon has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, and driving while operating privileges are suspended.
State Police at Milton Arson
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jamarro Wells, 35, of White Deer, has been charged with arson, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, dangerous burning and criminal mischief as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 1:39 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 100 block of White Deer Ave., White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Wells used a lighter to set wood chairs and clothing on fire on the enclosed porch of a 46-year-old White Deer woman.
Wells has been locked up in the Union County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 10.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Two teenagers sustained possible injuries in a crash which occurred at 5 a.m. Jan. 1 along Springtown Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Kathryn Raup, 19, of Turbotville, failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Raup sustained a possible injury, while troopers said a 17-year-old female passenger from Muncy sustained a suspected minor injury. Raup was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Sunbury woman sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 2:24 a.m. Dec. 11 along Route 304, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2015 Nissan Versa driven by Amber Walker went off the roadway and struck an embankment. Charges are pending an investigation.
One-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Christina Snyder, 20, of Milton, sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 6:20 p.m. Dec. 31 along Klein Road, Valley Township Montour County.
Troopers said a 2015 Toyota Prius driven by Snyder drove off the roadway, due to fog, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree. Snyder was cited with restraint systems.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Bruce Rishel, 43, of Lewisburg, reported the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $350, from a 2004 Honda.
Troopers said the theft occurred between 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and 6:30 a.m Dec. 26 at 1850 Fort Titzell Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Betty Young, 85, of Lewisburg, reported the theft of $171 from her closet.
The theft was reported to have occurred between Nov. 21 and Dec. 9 at 15 Ridgecrest Circle, Kelly Township, Union County.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Joshua Houtz, 25, of Lewisburg, was charged with harassment as the result of an alleged incident involving a 22-year-old Lewisburg woman.
The incident occurred at 10:11 p.m. Dec. 26 at 2342 Crossroads Drive, White Deer Township, Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.