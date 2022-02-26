The area is full of challenging trails. While none of the “mountains” of Pa. feature miles and miles of uphill sections stretching beyond treelines, there are plenty of trails that take challenging slopes up rocky sections that can easily give even the most experienced hiker “spaghetti legs.”
One of those trails, the Joyce Klimer Trail, can be found just off Route 45 in the Bald Eagle State Forest near the Resource Management Center, west of Hartleton, in Union County. As you pass the center, there are two forest roads to your left, Paddy Mountain and Bear Run roads. The Kilmer trail can be found just off Bear Run Road. There’s a single-car pulloff just off the gravel roadway and more spacious parking as you first make the turn onto Bear Run Road.
Named for the poet Joyce Kilmer, who was killed by a sniper during World War I combat in France, this gem certainly gets the blood pumping.
Kilmer’s poem “Trees” simply explains Mother Nature’s incomparable beauty. Given the beauty of Kilmer’s poem, it would seem a nice, smooth nature trail would be more fitting, but let’s not go there.
Steep and challenging, Union County’s Joyce Kilmer Trail — there are numerous Kilmer trails in the east — is still a beautiful trail that takes you through somewhat older-growth white pine and hemlocks, as well as several short rock scrambles.
The trek begins with two bridge crossings over Bear Run, then the ascent of Paddy Mountain begins. Over the next three-quarters of a mile hikers gain nearly 1,000 feet in elevation and there’s no leveling out, or even short flat segments. It’s pretty much climbing, climbing and more climbing until you reach a very short flat section that leads to Paddy Mountain Road.
As you reach the older-growth section of hemlocks, glance over your shoulder for a couple of decent views of Bear and Stitzer mountains. Hikers can also notice numerous hemlocks which have succumbed to disease. The towering spires of these trees offer a reminder of the invasive species that claim Pennsylvania’s state tree with alarming effectiveness.
As always, be careful too. Several of these giants have fallen, or will topple soon. Hikers making their way through the woods should occasionally glance upward to ensure they aren’t wandering underneath a “widow maker.”
A little more on Kilmer... He was born in New Jersey and known for his poetry, and faith. His body was found by fellow troops after he was killed instantly as part of a scout team during the second Battle of Marne along the front lines in Seringes-et-Nesles, France. He was 31 years of age.
Following is Kilmer’s aforementioned poem.
Trees
I think that I shall never see
A poem lovely as a tree.
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast;
A tree that looks at God all day,
And lifts her leafy arms to pray;
A tree that may in Summer wear
A nest of robins in her hair;
Upon whose bosom snow has lain;
Who intimately lives with rain.
Poems are made by fools like me,
But only God can make a tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.