MILTON — Twelve Warrior Run students and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days.
According to the district's online COVID-19 dashboard, the following have tested positive: Two staff members and one student at Turbotville elementary; one staff member and three students at the middle school; and one staff member and eight students at the high school.
In the Milton Area School District, five students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days.
According to that district's COVID-19 dashboard, the following have tested positive: One Baugher elementary staff member; one middle school student; and four high school students. Four White Deer Elementary and two high school students are presumed positive.
In addition, the following are quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus: Five Baugher elementary students; and two high school students.
