LEWISBURG — Several auctions are planned to liquidate items from the former Packwood House Museum, according to a press release issued Monday morning by the Diocesan Center of Harrisburg.
In September, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg received the assets of the Fetherston Trust — including the Packwood House Museum — in following the terms of the Trust and the last will and testament of Edith Fetherston.
Proceeds from the auctions — per the wishes of Fetherston — will be used to "ensure that Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish will continue as a beacon of Christian faith and Practice in Union County for generations to come."
Online auctions are planned for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. This sale will offer hundreds of 18th- to 20th-century art, furniture, ceramics, glass, sculptures and more. The items offered at auction range in variety and style, creating a magnificent collection from a long-standing community pillar.
Items will be available to be previewed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the former museum, located at the corner of Market and Water Streets, or by visiting the online auction site.
Additional in-person auctions will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 19, at Pook and Pook Auctioneers, 463 East Lancaster Ave., Downingtown.
Items from the collection will be included will be available to view online at https://pookandpook.com after Jan. 1.
This auction will include furniture, art, Redware, guns, glassware, ceramics, statues, rugs, quilts, coverlets, WPA models and puppets.
After living in various locations along the East Coast, the Fetherstons’ purchased their 27-room building as a retirement home in 1936.
Fetherston, who was born in Lewisburg, was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. Upon John and Edith’s deaths in 1962 and 1972, respectively, the home was turned into a museum and opened to the public in 1976.
The press release stated the museum had experienced decreased attendance for more than a decade and was also negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to its operations permanently closing in October 2020.
As Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish is a separately incorporated entity from the Diocese of Harrisburg, none of the Packwood House Museum assets will be transferred to the Diocese nor can they be used for the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization.
