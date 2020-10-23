LEWISBURG — School directors heard Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) homecoming plans at their Thursday night meeting.
Eric Wetzel, LAHS assistant principal, said the homecoming court has been decided and will soon be announced to the community.
The king and queen will be presented at 6:30 p.m. tonight on the field prior to varsity football game.
"It's much different from other homecomings, but you can still feel the spirit in the air," Wetzel said. "Every year it is an awesome, community-building event."
At 7 p.m. Lewisburg will host Loyalsock at Selinsgrove.
Wetzel noted the king was usually announced at a Friday pep rally in school and the queen announced at the game. Student council helped plan the activities this year and did not want to take away from a marching band performance planned for halftime.
Paula Reber, LAHS principal, said sign ups for district chorus were starting. Students are not practicing and selections will be recorded and submitted online.
PSATs were given for juniors last week. Reber said 44 students took the preparatory test for the SAT.
Reber added that Dragons2Go was being sustained in 2020-21 by the Key Club. The food and hygiene "pantry" for students in need was last year's senior project by Grace Rosevear and Abby Gilger.
Jeremiah Bennett, Linntown Intermediate School principal, told the board that certified instructional aides receIved training in skills and programs they would need if classes would transfer to remote learning for a few days for safety purposes.
Linntown held safety drills via a tabletop exercise to inform students of Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter Evacuate (ALICE) responses they could use in the event of an emergency.
Linntown students will also be filling out postcards of thanks to veterans. The cards will be collected next week then quarantined before being presented. The project was coordinated by Geisinger and will deliver postcards to veterans at all of its facilities in the state.
Chris Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal, noted that kindergartners and Pre-K students were visited by William Cameron Engine Company personnel this week. Firefighters were well-received by excited students.
Ruhl added that Healthy Habits Week was upcoming, a week when each day will have a theme related to things which could be done to keep minds and bodies healthy. Ruhl said dress-up days were planned with similar themes which will permit students to do things like dressing up as their favorite vegetable.
George Drozin, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School principal, said some students have been missing a few days toward the end of the first marking period. The school is accommodating the students to make up for the missed time. Transportation for an after school program, a challenge in the midst of a pandemic, was also being facilitated.
