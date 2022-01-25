MIFFLINBURG — A one-day fair at a new site could be an alternative for the Mifflinburg Hose Company in view of shortcomings at its long-time site.
Wayne Bierly, Mifflinburg Hose Copmpany assistant chief said no one has been approached yet, but ideas have been floated to hold a one-day fair either at the Mifflinburg Community Park or the area of the Christkindl Market.
The annual fundraising fair was held for years over a period of three days in late July on grounds off Route 45 near the Mifflinburg VFW. Bierly said it was done every year on little more than a 'handshake agreement" with the VFW.
Part of the agreement was that the fire company built structures, maintained an electrical system and mowed the grounds through the year.
"We haven't had any trouble with the VFW, but that is who owns the grounds," Bierly said. "But the amount of money that is going take to bring things up safety-wise, we can't in good faith spend that kind of money."
Bierly said estimates were received which said upgrading the electrical system would cost between $30,000 and $50,000. He estimated that even if they had a "perfect carnival every year," it would still take up to 10 years to break even.
Community fundraising, Beirly said, was not the best choice because the company is asking for help from the community all the time.
"As much as the carnival is a great (public relations) event and a great community thing," Beirly added. "It's doesn't help us fight fire or rescue folks."
He noted that if money is not made at the event, it doesn't serve well as a fundraiser.
Sentiment at a recent public meeting indicated a level of understanding by people who attended. Participants pledged their support regardless of the company's decision.
