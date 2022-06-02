MILTON — Volunteers from the Milton Fire Department worked feverishly to pull a hose line from the front of an engine as heavy columns of flames poured from the front of a Myrtle Street home late Thursday night.
Responders from across upper Northumberland and Union counties were called at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday to 410 Myrtle St. after receiving reports of a home fully engulfed in flames. Radio communications indicated the Milton Police Department first arrived on scene to find the flames shooting from the front of the home.
As fire apparatus arrived, a hose line pulled from a Milton engine quickly doused some of the flames, with a ladder from a William Cameron Engine Company being extended over the front of the home.
Reports from the scene indicated everyone escaped the fire unharmed. Radio communications indicated the police from multiple area agencies were called to the area to help search for a boy who walked away from the scene.
Several streets in the area of the fire were closed as responders worked on scene. A hose could be seen attached to a hydrant on Center Street, and running along Prospect Avenue to Myrtle Street.
Firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company, White Deer and Turbot townships, and Northumberland were among those called to the scene.
No further details of the fire were available as of press time.
