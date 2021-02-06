HAMBURG - Not too far south of here, the Appalachian Trail (AT) winds its way north and east crossing several area trails where hikers can hop on and off for a number of day-hike options.
No matter where you live in this region, you are just a short drive — an hour or less — from multiple trails and trailheads that offer access to the AT.
For those of you that enjoy hiking, the AT is a familiar acronym and you've probably read stories, books or blogs about the trail or sections of the trail. For the rest of you, we've attached just a bit more information about this trail that beckons people from all over the country.
Nearly 230 miles of the most famous footpath in North America winds through Pennsylvania, where thru hikers commonly refer to the trail as "Rocksylvania." One of the rockiest sections darts northeast from the Schyulkill River overlooking the Lehigh Valley.
There, two of the more remarkable vistas along the Pa. section of the trail are found just off Route 61 near Port Clinton. A trailhead at the Hamburg Watershed Reservoir is a great spot to jump on the nearby AT for an enjoyable day hike which traverses several miles of the iconic trail and eight to nine miles overall. Using the familiar white blazes of the AT and the blue-blazed watershed trail along Furnace Creek, a nice loop can be enjoyed over several hours.
Just a short drive from Philly and just miles from Reading, this section is quite popular so getting there early is key to getting a parking spot. I chose a chilly morning (18 degrees to start) and arrived at sunup with only about eight cars at the trailhead. By the time I returned around 11 a.m., the trailhead was packed with dozens of cars.
Imagine what it's like on a nice spring, summer or fall day.
Judging by the few people on the Appalachian Trail section of this hike, it's safe to assume most were there to use the watershed trails.
To access the AT, hike up the watershed road from the gate until it intersects with the Appalachian Trail. Here a couple signs give you an idea where you are and detail some of the trails in the area. The AT starts east (right) and cuts back north as it winds through the woods with a couple of lightly graded switchbacks. With no leaves on the trees, you can glance to the north and east and see where you are ultimately headed — up.
Coming in at just over eight miles, taking the loop counterclockwise means you'll get the big climb out of the way over the first two hours or so, depending upon your pace. Hikers ascend around 1,000 feet before coming to Pulpit Rock, which gazes north and east over the valley.
To get there, the incline is steepest the closer you get. Once you make a switchback a little more southward, you can see the massive rock scramble that covers the final trek to Pulpit Rock. Many of the rocks are large and needless to say, a good pair of hiking boots are a must. Jagged rocks are common, so watch your step.
After the hundreds of steps sure to get the heart pumping, hikers crest the mound of rocks and the Lehigh Observatory comes into view to your left, with Pulpit Rock to your right. The observatory is clearly marked as private. Take a turn to the right and step onto Pulpit Rock. Take in the amazing vista as you catch your breath and look north to the next vista, The Pinnacle, from the platform at Pulpit Rock.
From Pulpit Rock, you traverse another section of rocks, though it is largely flat, before the trail smooths as it runs along the ridgeline you just witnessed from Pulpit Rock.
Next week's feature will traverse the nearly two miles to The Pinnacle, where an amazing view of the valley welcomes visitors, as well as the remaining miles of the AT and the Furnace Creek Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.