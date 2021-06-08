MILTON — With their hands tucked under their arms, a group of lifeguards in training were partially submerged in the deep end of the Milton Community Pool, using their legs and feet to tread water.
“This is the full lifeguarding class,” Chase Bobb explained, as the group continued to tread water. “This is the first year we can certify lifeguards here.”
Bobb, a member of the pool’s management team, is a certified American Red Cross lifeguard instructor. He led the training for 10 potential pool lifeguards which started Wednesday, June 2, and wrapped up Monday, June 7.
According to Bobb, the pool signed a contract with the American Red Cross to be able to offer training for lifeguards there.
The course consists of nearly 30 hours of classroom and in-pool training.
“We do everything from simple assist... to (rescuing) a deep-water spinal victim,” Bobb said.
He said the training sessions are progressively challenging, working their way up to the deep-water rescue.
“They will have to go town to the bottom of the pool and immobilize the victim’s spine,” Bobb said, while describing the rescue.
The lifeguards then utilize a backboard to extricate the victim from the water.
Bobb said there are advantages to training the pool’s lifeguards at the facility, as opposed to them being trained at other locations.
“Although our team was well trained in the past, this will be to a higher standard,” he said. “While they are learning the lifeguarding, they are also learning our facility.”
Samantha Snyder, a Lock Haven University student who is from Milton, signed up for the course when she learned the pool was in need of lifeguards in order to be able to open for the summer.
“It would be really sad if the pool didn’t open,” Snyder said.
Although she doesn’t have a lot of experience in the water, Snyder was enjoying taking part in the course. She found swimming laps to be the most difficult task to complete.
“I’ve never swam before,” she said, adding that she learned to swim as a little girl but hand’t spent much time in the water since.
Bobb noted the lifeguards who pass the course will be on duty at the pool, which is scheduled to open for the season Friday, June 11.
Snyder is anxiously anticipating the pool’s opening day.
“I really like that I’m going to be able to protect people, and make sure they are safe,” she said.
The pool will be open 12:30 to 7 p.m. daily.
Pool rates at the gate will be: $5 for adults; $4 for students age 5 to 18; $2 for children ages 2 to 4; and free for children 1 and under, with a paying adult.
Season passes are available as follows: $180 for a family pass; $50 for students age 5 to 18; $90, for adults age 19 to 61; $65 for senior citizens, age 62 and over; and $65 for veterans.
Bobb said additional lifeguarding courses will be offered at the pool throughout the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.