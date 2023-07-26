State Police at Selinsgrove DUI crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP — River Rhodes, 26, of Millerstown, was charged after troopers said he was found to be under the influence of alcohol, and involved in a crash which occurred at 7:42 p.m. June 18 at 6037 Route 15 northbound, Monroe Township, Snyder County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.