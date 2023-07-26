State Police at Selinsgrove DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — River Rhodes, 26, of Millerstown, was charged after troopers said he was found to be under the influence of alcohol, and involved in a crash which occurred at 7:42 p.m. June 18 at 6037 Route 15 northbound, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — Alainie McDade, 29, of Selinsgrove, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of an incident troopers reported occurring at 12:07 a.m. July 1 at Miller Road and Route 204, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Two-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 9:09 a.m. July 24 along Route 35, west of East Front Street, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Brandi Romig, 38, of Mount Pleasant Mills, failed to stop in time for traffic in a work zone and struck a 2023 Ford Escape driven by Wayne Housum, 88, of Hummels Wharf.
Housum sustained a suspected minor injury in the crash, while Romig was cited with following too closely, troopers reported.
Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Gracie Scroggins, 75, of Selinsgrove, sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 9:14 a.m. July 20 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2020 Nissan Rogue driven by Scroggins struck the left real of a trailer pulled by a 2003 Ford Supercab driven by Eric Kline, 39, of Sunbury, as the Rogue attempted to merge into traffic.
Two-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:38 p.m. July 21 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Lisa Derr, 54, of Mifflinburg, attempted to change lanes, and struck a 1930 Ford Model A driven by Roger Moyer Jr., 52, of Beavertown. The Avenger then struck a utility pole.
Derr was cited with overtaking vehicle on left, while Moyer was cited with required financial responsibility.
One-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Christabelle Mowery, 21, of Middleburg, was uninjured when a 2000 Ford Supercab she was driving lost control, struck an embankment and rolled onto its side.
The crash occurred at 7:27 p.m. July 17 along Route 104, north of Shade Mountain Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Two people from Richfield — a 61-year-old man and 54-year-old woman — reported being scammed out of $19,000 by making payments via gift cards or Bitcoin in order to avoid what they were told by the alleged scammer would be criminal prosecution.
The incident was reported at 3 p.m. June 12 along Heister Valley Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Sunbury man reported being defrauded out of $20,000 by someone he met on social media.
The incident occurred between Nov. 1 and July 21 along Mill Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Overdose
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported responding to the overdose of a 44-year-old female.
The woman was administered naloxone by EMS, and transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment. The incident occurred at 3 p.m. July 15 along Walnut Street, Center Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Darrell Wagner, 55, of Penns Creek, reported the window and siding of his home being damaged by a BB gun. Damage is estimated at $650.
The incident was reported at 2:38 p.m. July 11 at 507 Walnut St., Center Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Ramona Battaglia, 54, of Sunbury, has been charged after allegedly leaving Boscov’s without paying for three items.
Items reported as stolen are: A watch, valued at $95; a shirt, valued at $18; and flip flops, valued at $2.99.
The alleged incident was reported July 13 at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two teenagers have been charged with allegedly exiting Best Buy without paying for multiple electronic items. The incident occurred at 1 p.m. July 17 at 110 Marketplac Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Mason Clark, 18, of Selinsgrove, and a 16-year-old Danville girl allegedly stole gaming controllers, a Superman film collection, WiFI extender and TV stick, with a total value of $505.
Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Nicholas Hoffman, 35, of Lewisburg, was charged after troopers said he made threats to members of a swimming pool.
The incident occurred at 4:28 p.m. July 23 along Golf Course Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Gilbert Brennan, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., was charged after troopers reported finding illegal narcotics inside of a 2019 Ram he was driving.
The incident occurred at 9:25 p.m. July 20 at Susquehanna Trail and Winding Road, Chapman Township Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Brandyn Egolf, 31, of Selinsgrove, reported someone attempting to open a Chime account without his permission.
The incident was reported at 5:57 p.m. July 10 at 6388 Route 15 northbound, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.