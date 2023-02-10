State Police at Milton Rape
McEWENSVILLE — Troopers are investigating the reported rape of a 36-year-old McEwensville woman.
The incident occurred between Jan. 1, 2022 and Oct. 28 along Susquehanna Trail, McEwensville.
State Police at Selinsgrove Accidental death
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating the accidental death of a 13-year-old Port Trevorton boy in an agricultural accident.
The incident occurred at 6:31 p.m. Jan. 31 along Summer Breeze Lane, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
DUI
SELINSGROVE — Jack Zimmerman, 35, of Elizabethtown was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 2:02 a.m. Feb. 5 at North Market and Vine streets, Selinsgrove.
Public drunkeness
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Bryan Auman, 29, of Milton, was charged after troopers said he was found to be yelling profanities.
The incident occurred at 10:36 a.m. Feb. 7 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Public drunkenness
SHAMOKIN DAM — Craig Snyder, 69, of Sunbury, was charged with public drunkenness after troopers were called to investigate a disturbance.
The incident occurred at 1:59 a.m. Jan. 21 at 3675 N. Old Trail, Shamokin Dam. Snyder was locked up in the Snyder County Prison on an unrelated warrant.
Theft of services
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Danielle Delvalle, 35, of Valparaiso, Ind., was charged after allegedly depositing trash in a dumpster belonging to PA Wine and Spirits.
The incident occurred between Feb. 3 and Feb. 6 at 244 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Kohl’s of Selinsgrove reported a man and woman taking $2,087 worth of merchandise from the store.
The thefts occurred between Jan. 2 and Jan. 30 along Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Selinsgrove woman reported being scammed out of $1,827 after beliving she won $2.5 million and a 2023 Mercedes-Benz.
The incident was reported at 1:22 p.m. Jan. 9 along Ferguson Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Assault
PIATT TOWNSHIP — Three people have been charged after allegedly assaulting two troopers during an incident which occurred at 7:48 p.m. Jan. 7 along Whyne Road, Piatt Township, Lycoming County.
Those charged are: Kris Worden, 41; Adam Orden, 44; and Amanda Cooper, 46. The victims are listed as two Montoursville men, one age 26, the other age 24.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Connor Walker, 21, of Williamsport, is accused of stealing a Mike’s Hard Freeze valued at $19.97 and a Party Bucket Fireball valued at $17.49.
The alleged thefts occurred at 12:19 a.m. Feb. 1 at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
In a separate incident, Walker was charged with drug possession after allegedly being found in possession of a grinder with marijuana residue. The items were found during a search of his book bag, conducted at 3:01 p.m. Feb. 1 at 899 Cherry St., Montoursville.
Retail theft
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of Clubtails valued at $2.79 and Twisted Tea valued at $2.79.
The thefts were reported at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Sheetz, 7775 N. Route 220 Highway, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of more than $900 in products.
The alleged thefts occurred between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30 at Weis Markets, East Penn Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Forgery
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — 7-Eleven reported someone attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill to make a purchase.
The incident occurred at 7:25 p.m. Jan. 31 at 140 Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Lamar Death investigation
WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the death of a 35-year-old Lock Haven woman.
The death occurred between Jan. 2 and Jan. 4 along Pine Mountain Road, Wayne Township, Clinton County.
