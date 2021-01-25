DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — An 8-year-old Watsontown boy sustained a suspected serious injury when his ATV was struck by a dump truck.
State Police at Milton reported the crash occurred at 4:04 p.m. along Moore Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The boy was on a 2020 Polaris Sportsman when it attempted to cross Moore Drive and was struck by a 2001 Ford F550 driven by George P. Geise, 45, of Northumberland. The truck attempted evasive action, but struck the left side of the ATV.
The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and was issued a warning for vehicle entering or crossing roadway. He was wearing a helmet. Geise was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.