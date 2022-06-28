ALLENWOOD — A chicken barbecue will be served starting at 4 :30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, Allenwood.
Tickets which should be purchased by Sunday, July 24 are required. Call Sue at 570-506-9691 or other church members to order.
Meals include barbecue chicken half, pickled cabbage, potato salad, baked beans, roll and cookies.
